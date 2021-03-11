Girls Grades 5 & 6
Team Elite 29, Krusty Krab 17
Team Elite was indeed Elite as it captured the fifth and sixth grade championship with a win over Krusty Krab. Olivia Diano led the title-winning effort with 12 points. Shea Kalin had 13 points for the runner-up Krusty Krab squad.
Girls Grades 7 & 8
Grey Thunder 37, Starbursts 24
With a smaller division, playoffs were not held for the seventh and eighth grade girls, but the cast of players finished off the season with another good week. Maddison Krug had 10 points in Grey Thunder’s win, with Megan Howard scoring eight in the loss.
Yellow Buckets 37, Tem Rojo 24
Maya Bigelli led Yellow Buckets with 10 points, while Ellie Martin had 11 points for Team Rojo in the season finale.
Boys Grades 5 & 6
Tarheels 32, Friars 20
The Tarheels pulled away from the Friars to capture the championship with a 12-point win. Noah Pakuris led the winning team with 10 points. Nicolas Martucci had 14 points for the second-place Friars.
Boys Grades 7 & 8
Mavericks 34, Hawks 32
In a close championship final, the Mavericks edged the Hawks by two points to capture the crown. Jake Perry led the Mavericks with 10 points while Landon Bodington had 12 for the Hawks.
