There will be time for appreciation and optimism.
Following the South County Storm’s 7-6 overtime loss to East Bay in game three of the girls hockey semifinals on Monday at Cranston Veterans Memorial Rink, there was mostly exhaustion and emotion.
“The final comment that I had for them was that clearly, they had left everything on the ice,” head coach Sydney Collins said.
The winner-take-all game was a wild, back-and-forth matchup. There were six ties and six lead changes. Neither team ever led by more than one goal. Four times, goals were scored less than a minute apart.
It ended a little over a minute into the first overtime period, when East Bay’s Katherine Barker knocked home a rebound to send her team into the championship series.
“Neither team had any legs left,” Collins said. “It was just a matter of who was going to score first. Once Barrington got the puck and came into our zone and we struggled to get it out, it was kind of waiting anxiously for whether or not we were going to be able to ice it. Barrington didn’t play as hard – they played more meticulous and calculated. They skated hard when the opportunity presented itself for an offensive drive. And we ran out of gas.”
The heartbreaker ended a successful season for the Storm, which lost only to La Salle in the regular season. With a roster that’s overwhelmingly young, the season and the playoff experience should served the Storm well going forward. There’s also some extra fuel thanks to the loss.
“For the most part, I’m expecting that almost all of them will return,” Collins said. “And with the knowledge this year and last year, they’ll be more mentally equipped to handle those high stakes situations. With a young team, they just haven’t been in that position that before and it can be really overwhelming.”
The Storm and Eagles didn’t play in the regular season but wound up as evenly-matched foes, splitting the first two games of the series. East Bay took the opener 3-2 with a third-period rally on Friday, before South County won 3-1 in Sunday’s game two. Across the series, the teams finished with 11 goals each.
Game three was a fitting culmination.
East Bay led 1-0 and 2-1 before the Storm scored two straight for a 3-2 lead. After East Bay regained the lead, South County took it back again, going up 5-4 early in the third. The Eagles scored two straight to go up 6-5 before Jade Shabo tied the game for the Storm with 3:21 left in the third period. South County had a few chances to jump in front from there but was already losing steam.
“The message was you need to throw everything at the net and you need to chase in those rebounds,” Collins said. “There were a couple of opportunities where the puck was sitting at the edge of the crease and my players didn’t have the legs to get there.”
Barker’s tally secured the win for East Bay. The chance was created when Marissa Levreault took a shot from the point. Veronica Sabatino made the initial save but the rebound kicked to Barker in the slot, and the state’s leading scorer didn’t miss her chance.
It was the second goal of the game for Barker. Peyton Whittet added a hat trick for East Bay.
The Storm was led by Shabo with two goals and Anna-Katjia Keegan with two assists. Josie Dinonsie, Julianna Bucci, Dempsey Campbell and Amelie Gregoire had the other goals. Campbell and Adora Perry added assists.
In game two, the Storm got goals from Shabo, Gregoire and Ginger Osgood. Sabatino was terrific in net, holding East Bay to its lowest scoring output of the season.
“She was phenomenal,” Collins said after game two.
Monday’s loss marked the end of the road for the team’s small but dedicated group of seniors, who led the team through some lean years numbers-wise following the 2017 state championship win. With big talent influxes the last two years, the crew headed by Campbell, Victoria Gauvin and Megan Cairns leaves the program on an upward trend.
“The attitude they’ve had has been great,” Collins said. “Coming off the championship and expecting to kind of continue on with that but losing a lot of players, we had to regroup and restructure our playing style. It was really nice to get them surrounded by a really strong, deep, more talented team this year. We could do more playmaking and work on not just doing fundamentals. We were able to work on systems. I think they had a lot of fun with that.”
The table is set for the Storm’s young core to take over. Freshmen and sophomores dominate the roster, and they’ll be back for more next year.
“I’m extremely hopeful for next season,” Collins said. “I had a conversation with the La Salle coach after the loss. He said, ‘You guys are going to be the team to beat next year.’ If we can get three or four experienced players and continue to grow the program, I think we can make another run.”
