President Biden stated this week that he will push states to get at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of all teachers by the end of the month in an attempt to reopen schools across the country. In Rhode Island, the effort to vaccinate the group took a major step forward this week when CVS announced it will now shots to all teachers of K-12 students, daycare workers, preschool workers and staff members. With that being said, where do you stand on the issue? Do you believe teachers should be prioritized in lieu of a strictly aged-based system, as advocated by the Department of Health prior to this week? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

