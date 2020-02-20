200220ind Narr JV.jpg

Narragansett’s junior varsity boys basketball team won the Division II championship for the second year in a row. The Mariners went 22-2 on the year, with a 17-1 league record. In the playoffs, the Mariners beat Tiverton 63-30, topped Westerly 51-47, ran past Portsmouth 64-53 in the semifinals and won 66-52 over Cranston West in Sunday’s championship game. Team members are Anthony DeThomas, Mekhi Wilson, Chase Flint, Adam Lurgio, Colin Flynn, Reider Fry, Harrison Lurgio, Zach Bianco, Nick Biafore, Colin Patrick, Gavin Laurenzana, Sebastian Gerama, Tyler Poirier, Jack Oberhue, Harry Lague, Lee Lamson and Sam Duckworth. Head coach Phil Rattenni is assisted by Jerry Minetti.

