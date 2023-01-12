CRANSTON — With an 8-1 win over Cranston/East Greenwich last Wednesday, the South County Storm co-op girls hockey team is set for a break.
Well, sort of.
The Storm will go 18 days without a league game due to the vagaries of RIIL and ice rink scheduling, but won’t exactly be relaxing. With hopes of ramping up for a big finish to the year, the team has filled its schedule with a couple of non-league games, joint practices and as much ice time as they can get.
“The big thing in January is I want to make sure we don’t plateau,” head coach Tom McCarthy said. “As a team, that growth curve has been almost straight up. So we’re going to get creative. We’re taking any ice time we can get. We’ve got a lot of early mornings. We’ve got a couple of joint practices. And then traveling to play some stiff competition. We’re going up to Massachusetts to play some prep schools. That way, we can see where we need to continue to close those gaps.”
Off two consecutive semifinal appearances, the Storm has hopes of contending again and has navigated well through a busy first month of the season. The team owns a 5-1-1 league record, having already hit the halfway point of league play.
“I’m happy with the progress,” McCarthy said. “I think the biggest thing for this team is when they come out and they compete for 45 minutes – moving their feet, battling for the puck, playing as a team – they can play with anybody.”
South County opened the season with wins over Warwick and Mount St. Charles before hitting their only real bump in the road. Defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View broke open a tight game for a 5-1 win in a rematch of last year’s semifinals.
“With about five minutes left, I’m starting to think through when I’m going to pull the goaltender,” McCarthy said. “Then, quite frankly, Burrillville outworked us and wanted it more. It unraveled pretty quickly. The good news for this team is you learn that lesson early. And Burrillville is a good club. They work hard, they compete and they want it.”
The Storm followed with a 1-1 tie against Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown before getting back to their winning ways in consecutive victories over Cranston. They ended 2022 with a 12-1 win over the Thunderbirds, then delivered more of the same in last week’s game. Two goals in the first period and two more in the second staked the Storm to the lead, before a four-goal outburst in the third finished it off.
Sammie Haun had a hat trick to lead the attack. Jade Shabo added two goals and three assists. Payton Abrams had two goals and two assists. Mia Moffitt also had a goal, and Ginger Osgood handed out two assists. Mackenzie McCarthy chipped in one assist. Goalie Meredith Mason made five saves.
“This is the halfway point,” McCarthy said. “We’re still trying to form the right habits and the right culture. That’s the stuff we’re most focused on along with the hockey stuff. If we can bring those things together and peak heading into and February and into the playoffs, we’ll be in good shape.”
When the break finally ends, the Storm will return to the ice for two back-to-back stiff tests. They’ll match up with La Salle on Jan. 22 and Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View on Jan. 25.
