The South Kingstown Town Council announced this week that it would postponed a planned voter referendum for a $125 million bond initiative to construct a new high school in SK after reports that costs for the project had ballooned to $150 million. The news comes at the same time that several local residents in North Kingstown are criticizing that town's move for a similar bond initiative of $247.4 million for a new middle school, public safety complex and recreation center. Opponents of the bonds say the towns should wait until interest rates are not nearly as high as they are currently - with some estimates suggesting rates are currently at a 22-year high. Proponents argue delaying the bond initiatives only create more expensive problems down the line. Do you believe towns should wait until interest rates and construction costs come down before pursuing bonds? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

