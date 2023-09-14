NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett girls soccer team lost five talented players to graduation from last year, but the new wave of seniors clearly isn’t lacking the scoring touch.
Five different seniors combined for all seven Narragansett goals on Tuesday afternoon as they beat Division III opponent Cranston East at Jim Zepp field by a lopsided score of 7-1.
“All the hard work that we put in during preseason, all the teamwork, it’s paying off,” said Narragansett senior captain Julia Cox. “It was a great first game of the season. Everyone was working hard. I’m really proud of us.”
Before the season started, head coach Kathryn Mahoney highlighted Cox alongside two other senior captains as having star potential: Julianne Harris and Maya DeAngelis. All three of them scored in the first 27 minutes.
“I don’t want to say I wasn’t expecting it, because they are captains for a reason,” Mahoney said. “They’ve been leaders not just on the field, but off it too. I love to see them scoring because they deserve it.”
Harris scored the first goal nine minutes in, kicking home a rebound on her own shot that deflected off a defender. She nearly scored two minutes prior as well, rolling one past the goalie and just wide of the right goalpost. Her fast start was despite the fact that she had limited practice time in the last two weeks due to an injury.
“For Julianne to play forward—she’s never played there before—and score the first goal of the season, it speaks volumes about her,” Mahoney said. “She’s always been our sweeper and the heart and soul of our defense, but she had limited time that she could play today, so we decided to try her up top at forward. She’s got high energy, she’s very smart, good vision of the field, so I said she’d be a very good fit at forward. Exactly what we thought as a coaching staff translated out there.”
Cox followed eight minutes later with her goal, a perfectly executed header over the goalie’s outstretched arms off a corner kick from senior Quinn McGill. There was essentially nothing the Cranston East defenders could do to prevent it—even against a team playing perfect defense it would have gone in the net.
DeAngelis scored her goal in the 27th minute on a penalty kick after a handball. She perfectly placed it through the hole to the right of the diving goalie.
Senior Gabrielle Poisson added another score before halftime, tapping one in off a beautiful pass by Ava Donadio to make it 4-0.
The Mariners seemed to enter the second half a step behind how they looked in the first. Junior goalkeeper Grace Blessing faced little to no pressure the entire first half, but quickly faced a few good scoring chances in the second. In that span she made one diving save with her fingertips and another with her chest, but eventually let a shot slip past in the 51st minute for Cranston East’s first and only goal.
“Being a goalkeeper is tough,” Mahoney said. “You have halves that are very quiet. In the first half, she barely touched the ball. In the second half, they had a lot more shots on net. Grace is an all-out athlete though. She’s become an excellent goalkeeper and I think will continue to grow.”
The Mariners couldn’t retain possession of the ball in those first 11 minutes out of the half.
“Coming out in the second half we were really excited, and I think there was a second where we were too frantic,” Cox said. “We weren’t really connecting our passes. I think we just need to calm down at certain points. We’re a great team, we can move the ball really well, but we need to stay calm or else it doesn’t matter.”
Even then, the damage was just one goal. Narragansett still had a three-goal lead. The Mariners got it under control and took their four-goal lead back just four minutes later when senior Jenna Silvestri launched a shot into the net from deep.
Cox scored her second goal of the game in the 67th minute on a penalty kick, and Silvestri added her second goal two minutes later on a shot after a fast break down the left sideline.
“I can’t say enough about Julia Cox. She’s played literally every position on this field at a high level,” Mahoney said. “For Jenna Silvestri, she started her career as a keeper. She’s spent most of her time in her soccer career at that position, so to go from that to being on the field and scoring two goals in the first game of her senior year says a lot about her intensity and her effort.”
The substitutions came on for Narragansett with just over 10 minutes left. The teams traded chances without scoring until time ran out.
“When we played Cranston East last year, we lost 3-0,” Mahoney said. “Coming into this season we lost the majority of our goal-scoring with Bridget Blessing and Anna Hart moving on to college, so I really didn’t know what to expect. To see that much offense from this group is a really pleasant surprise.”
The Mariners continue their season on the road at Toll Gate tonight. They next play at home vs St. Raphael Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.
