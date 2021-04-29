210429ind Kay SA.jpg

Olivia Kay

Olivia Kay is the Rhode Island USA Gymnastics Xcel Diamond State All-Around Champion. A sophomore at South Kingstown High School and a gymnast at Aim High Academy in East Greenwich, Kay finished first on bars (9.1), beam (8.95), floor (9.35) and all-around (36.025). She will compete on the RI Xcel Diamond Super Team at the 2021 Xcel Regional Championships on May 15 and 16.

