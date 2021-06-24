EAST GREENWICH — Two games against East Greenwich in the span of eight days said a lot about the South Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team, even as they left the Rebels a little short of where they wanted to be.
The Rebels lost 16-6 to the Avengers in the regular season finale, their worst loss of the season and not exactly the springboard they were looking for heading into the playoffs. They regrouped and beat Mt. Hope in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal rematch with the Avengers. With one of their best performances of the season, the Rebels made the second meeting a much different game before falling just short in a heartbreaker, losing 8-7 in overtime.
“A week ago yesterday, they really took it to us,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “[Assistant coach Mike Boynton] worked them hard. We said, ‘It’s a new season.’ We came up here and played about as well as we could play. We just came up a play short.”
East Greenwich’s Luke Handy scored the game-winning goal just 29 seconds into the sudden-death overtime period. The Rebels had won the opening faceoff before losing the ball. The Avengers went quickly the other way on a counter-attack and Handy took advantage of the rush for the winning tally.
“Just a fast break and we couldn’t get back,” Cauchon said. “We got the faceoff and we lost it.”
Before that, the heroics belonged to the Rebels. They trailed 7-4 at the start of the fourth quarter but kept the Avengers off the board for the full 12 minutes and worked their way back into a tie. Adam Corpus made it 7-5 early in the quarter and Nathan Smith scored two minutes later to make it 7-6. With 4:44 left, Curtis Granville tied it.
Two other good looks down the stretch were turned away by East Greenwich goalie Diego Gomez and Smith hit the cross bar on a shot as time ticked away in regulation.
Though it ultimately went for naught thanks to Handy’s overtime goal, the comeback was representative of the Rebels’ identity this season.
“It’s 7-4 at the start of the fourth quarter,” Cauchon said. “This was a mentally tough team. They never gave up. We lost to Chariho in the season opener, then went out and won seven straight. It’s a tough group of kids. I’m very proud of them.”
Corpus and Smith finished with two goals each to lead the Rebels. Cody Granville joined brother Curtis with one goal. Brendan Kroll also scored one goal. Justin Bader was strong in net, keeping East Greenwich’s high-powered attack from putting up the kind of total it did in the first meeting.
The Avengers advanced to the finals, where they lost to top-seeded North Kingstown. The Rebels were the only team to beat North Kingstown all season. They finished the year with an 8-3 record.
