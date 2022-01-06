The North Kingstown High School gymnastics team kicked off its season with a matchup against La Salle on Tuesday at New Generations Gymnastics in Kingston. North Kingstown totaled 118.15 points, finishing behind La Salle’s 132.6. The Skippers had their best showing on the vault, led by Alex Blanchette’s 8.4. Isabelle Botto led the way on beam with an 8.6 and the uneven bars with an 8.2. Peyton Giusti scored a 7.95 to lead the Skippers in the floor exercise. Giusti had the top all-around score for the team with a 31.7. Other contributors were Mary Edstrom, Catherine Davis, Emma Whitney, Samantha Flynn and Anacapri Paquette.

