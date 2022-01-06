The North Kingstown High School gymnastics team kicked off its season with a matchup against La Salle on Tuesday at New Generations Gymnastics in Kingston. North Kingstown totaled 118.15 points, finishing behind La Salle’s 132.6. The Skippers had their best showing on the vault, led by Alex Blanchette’s 8.4. Isabelle Botto led the way on beam with an 8.6 and the uneven bars with an 8.2. Peyton Giusti scored a 7.95 to lead the Skippers in the floor exercise. Giusti had the top all-around score for the team with a 31.7. Other contributors were Mary Edstrom, Catherine Davis, Emma Whitney, Samantha Flynn and Anacapri Paquette.
Online Poll
Latest News
- SK wins WCCU tourney again
- Big finish keeps NK girls rolling
- Facing staff shortage, Narragansett asks retirees back
- Prout finishes strong in Crusader Classic
- Mariners working way back from COVID pause
- Demolition complete on former Houston Brothers property
- Photos: NK Gymnastics makes season debut
- High School Scoreboard
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 Year in Review: Coach scandal wasn’t only controversy in NK
- Demolition complete on former Houston Brothers property
- Facing staff shortage, Narragansett asks retirees back
- 2021 Year in Review: Longterm impact of 2021 in Narragansett remains to be seen
- Year in Review: Top teams
- Curtis Corner MS students honor memory of NK woman
- 2021 Year in Review: Rejected facilities bond changed the landscape of SK
- Letter: It’s time for schools to return to normal
- NK salutes an unsung legend
- 2021 Year in Review: 2021 a slow return to normal in Southern Rhode Island
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2021 Year in Review: Longterm impact of 2021 in Narragansett remains to be seen (3)
- Debate over federal funds, repairs not quite simple as Rose Nulman Park owners threaten to shut public access (2)
- The View From Swamptown: How the textile age brought Christmas to South County (1)
- Tim Schartner betting big on his vision of the future of farming in RI (1)
- Town officials give pitch for future of Lighthouse Inn site (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.