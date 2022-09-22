South Kingstown and Narragansett were joined by Rogers for a cross country meet on Monday at Curtis Corner Middle School. The Rebel girls posted two wins, while Narragansett topped the boys competition. Narragansett’s Madeleine O’Neill was the top finisher on the girls side, and Cole Francis of the Mariners took first place in the boys race.
Online Poll
Do you believe a town should be allowed to limit how many unrelated individuals can life together in a single dwelling?
In the latest development of a years-long battle between the town of Narragansett and local tenants and landlords, Superior Court judge Sarah Taft-Carter this week halted an ordinance passed by the Narragansett Town Council that capped the number of unrelated individuals who can live together in a rental house to three. The move means that, until a court rules on the legality of the most-recent ordinance passed in August 2021, Narragansett is unable to enforce a limit on rental houses and apartments in town. Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town has no timeline on when a decision may ultimately be made by the courts, putting the potential limit in limbo until it is legally decided. Do you believe a town should be allowed to limit how many unrelated individuals can life together in a single dwelling? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- NK proves something in loss to Hawks
- NK holds off SK as field hockey squads renew rivalry
- NK Senior Association celebrates 50 years
- Photos: SK, Narragansett cross country
- Skippers top Prout for third straight win
- Children get up close and personal look at ‘What Lives in the River’
- High School Notes: NK beats La Salle in title game rematch
- College Notes: Mattiucci twins making mark at next level
Most Popular
Articles
- NK school officials deny claims of litter boxes in schools
- NK superintendent search delayed as candidates rejected
- New SK Police Officer ready to show he’s the top dog
- Work officially begins on East Matunuck State Beach entrance
- Old North Road residents ask SK to slow drivers
- Judge puts brakes on three-unrelated renter ordinance
- The View From Swamptown: John Warburton was a man that lacked sight ... but not vision
- Letter: Rolling Greens fight is far from over
- Peace Dale Congregational Church to celebrate going solar
- Despite modest turnout, primaries offer few surprises in South County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.