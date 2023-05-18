The last of the RIIL spring sports to get started is now well underway. Golf teams from Narragansett, Prout and South Kingstown matched up in an all-South County affair last week at Laurel Lane Country Club. Prout came out on top with a 155. Narragansett checked in with a 164 and South Kingstown scored a 183.
Would you support a move by lawmakers to establish a statewide ‘Medicare For All’ healthcare system in RI?
Rep. David Morales (D-Dist. 7, Providence) recently introduced legislation to establish a statewide universal, comprehensive single-payer health care program in Rhode Island. Saying he believes “Health care is a human right,” Morales' bill (2023-H 6339) would create a “Medicare-for-all” style single-payer program that would replace multiple “middlemen” insurers with a single coverage provider, the Rhode Island Comprehensive Health Insurance Program (RICHIP). According to a press release announcement the news, the program would be funded by consolidating government and private payments to multiple insurance carriers into a "more economical and efficient single-payer program" and would replace high health insurance premiums, copays and deductibles with progressive taxes on large businesses and federal reimbursements. Would you support a move by lawmakers to establish a statewide ‘Medicare For All’ healthcare system in RI? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
