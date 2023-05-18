The last of the RIIL spring sports to get started is now well underway. Golf teams from Narragansett, Prout and South Kingstown matched up in an all-South County affair last week at Laurel Lane Country Club. Prout came out on top with a 155. Narragansett checked in with a 164 and South Kingstown scored a 183.

