NARRAGANSETT — It took until the regular season finale for someone to catch up to the Narragansett High School girls lacrosse team.
Second-place Bay View denied Narragansett’s quest for an unbeaten season with a 10-8 victory on Thursday night. The Mariners had already clinched the division title and will still be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, which suddenly look a lot more intriguing.
“It was a fantastic lacrosse game,” Narragansett coach Mark Lubic said. “They out-played us. Hat’s off to them. Give my kids credit for trying to crawl ourselves out of that hole. We dug ourselves deep, tried to come back, but they’re a good team. Well-coached. They beat us. Simple as that.”
Bay View and Narragansett had not met before Thursday’s matchup. The Bengals came in at 9-3, with losses to other top contenders East Providence, Cranston East and Westerly.
Narragansett hadn’t been challenged much. An overtime victory over Cranston East was its toughest test. Otherwise, its average margin of victory was about eight goals per game.
But the Bengals managed to slow the Mariners down. They won their share of draws and rode a balanced scoring attack to an early lead. The defense limited chances for Narragansett. Goalie Kate Shields – a University of Oregon commit – made eight saves.
“Every game means something,” Lubic said. “They came into our house, played really well and out-played us, out-coached us. I’ve got to do a better job of getting my kids ready to play.”
The Mariners stayed close throughout but never got over the hump. Trailing 7-5 at halftime, they scored the first goal of the second half before Bay View restored the two-goal lead.
That trend would play out twice more over the rest of the half. Ellie Wooten scored to make it 8-7. A minute later, Bay View answered for the 9-7 lead.
With 16:22 left, Narragansett’s Maddy Tally made it 9-8. This time, the Bengals didn’t have a quick response; it remained a one-goal game for the next seven minutes. But Bay View ultimately scored the next goal with 9:12 remaining.
The Bengal defense took over from there, keeping Narragansett off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Goalies made saves at each end of the field, and the Mariners couldn’t push through. Bay View managed to hold possession for the final two-and-a-half minutes, denying any last-ditch comeback attempts by Narragansett.
“It’s a learning experience,” Lubic said. “You learn, you grow. If you don’t experience failure, you can’t experience success. We failed tonight – not epically, but we failed. Now it’s up to us to learn from our mistakes, grow, mature and take it into our next game.”
Wooten led the Mariners with five goals. Tally had two goals and one assist and Julianne Harris finished with one goal. Ibby DeLuca made four saves.
Phoebe Dolan’s three goals paced the Bay View attack.
Narragansett’s 12-1 record is the program’s best since an unbeaten mark in 2015.
The postseason is set to begin this week, culminating with championships on June 4.
“I’m super proud of them. We’ve had a great season,” Lubic said. “This doesn’t diminish it. It’s one game. At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is the last game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.