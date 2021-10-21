NORTH KINGSTOWN — The climb continued for the North Kingstown football team Friday night with its best – and most dramatic – victory of the season.
Matt Whitney drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired to send the Skippers to a 31-28 win over Portsmouth in a Division I thriller at the newly-named Dick Fossa Memorial Field at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
It’s the fifth consecutive win for the Skippers and the best of the bunch, with the Patriots flashing all the credentials that made them the fourth-ranked team in the state in the Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Poll.
“I just think it shows we can compete with really good teams,” junior Eddie Buehler said. “It shows our offense can compete with the best teams, too. It’s been slow the last couple of weeks. Last week, we got it going. This week, we really got it going. The chemistry is there and we’re rolling.”
North Kingstown is 5-0 in league play, perfect since a non-league loss to St. Raphael in the season opener. The team’s league slate was back-loaded, seeming to get a little tougher each week. Improvements have mirrored the uptick in competition and have allowed the Skippers to answer the bell each time. With two games remaining, they’re now in prime position for a berth in the top-tier state championship playoff bracket and could still contend for the top overall seed from Division I-B.
“We’ve gotten a lot better, come together as a team,” Whitney said. “I can’t say enough about these boys. They’re the best.”
Defense carried the Skippers in their first few league games. While a few key stops helped the cause Friday, Portsmouth and star quarterback Ben Hurd proved extremely difficult to slow down.
That left the Skipper offense to hold serve in a high-level game – very much a new challenge – and it delivered. The 31 points were a season-high. Every time the Skippers needed an answer, they found one.
“That’s what we’ve been waiting for all season,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “Early in the season, we weren’t clicking. The passing game was a work in progress, trying to complement the run game. We had them both working today. If we have both working, it’s going to be hard to figure out which one they need to stop.”
Whitney’s kick capped off the back-and-forth. Portsmouth had marched 80 yards, eating up much of the fourth quarter, for the game-tying score with 1:31 left. Hurd did most of the damage before Carson Conheeny finished off the drive with a touchdown run. The Patriots opted to play for the tie, and Andrew Perry’s extra point locked things up at 28-28.
North Kingstown took over at its own 32-yard line and didn’t hesitate to go for the win. Buehler completed six consecutive passes as the Skippers flew down the field in a perfectly executed two-minute drill. Keith Mancini and Brayden Rogers had three catches each.
An intentional grounding penalty slowed things down but Buehler scrambled for four yards to put the Skippers at the 11-yard line as time ticked down. They took a timeout with three seconds left, then sent Whitney onto the field.
“He’s a great kicker,” Buehler said. “I wasn’t that worried. I knew he was going to do what he can do. I was just happy we could get him down there.”
Sometimes, even good kickers don’t get a lot of field goal chances in the high school ranks, but Whitney has been given several opportunities and made the most of them, earning the trust of the coaching stuff. There was more on the line for this kick, but the result was the same. The kick split the uprights as the Skippers spilled onto the field in celebration.
“I had a gut feeling as the game was going on,” Whitney said. “I tried to just stay focused on what was happening and get there when we get there. The second we got on offense, I was kicking into the net, just warming up.”
The winning drive was a testament to preparation. Two-minute drills are nothing new for the Skippers in practice.
“Last year, we did a lot of no-huddle stuff,” Dempsey said. “I feel like our receivers and our athletes, especially the last few years, have been the best players on our team. We run the two-minute drill every day. We practice it a lot and we’re confident in it. The guys aren’t nervous when we have to do it.”
That extends to the finishing touch. The Skippers practice high-pressure field goals every day. On Friday, they ended their walkthrough with a make-believe game-winner by Whitney – then did it for real.
“Literally, in walkthrough, we did the same thing,” Buehler said. “It was probably the same yardage. He came down and hit it.”
The winning kick closed out North Kingstown’s best offensive showing of the season. Just two weeks after failing to score an offensive touchdown against East Providence, the Skippers piled up four of them. Buehler and Mancini connected for North’s first two touchdowns, one from 15 yards out, the other from 28. Buehler added a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rogers and scored a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that made it 28-21.
Buehler completed 16 of 20 passes for 202 yards as he continues to settle in.
“Eddie has grown up as a quarterback,” Dempsey said. “He didn’t play a lot last year. I think it just took him a couple more weeks of live game action to get there. He’s making great throws, the receivers are running great routes. It’s starting to click.”
While the defense had a tough night trying to contain Hurd, three stops were enough to get the Skippers to the lead. After Portsmouth went up 7-0 and forced a quick three-and-out, the Skippers forced a fumble that Evan Beattie recovered. They forced a punt and turnover on downs on Portsmouth’s next two series, which allowed the Skippers to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
“It just shows that the hard work pays off,” Buehler said. “The defense has been playing great. Tonight, they battled through adversity for us. They could have let up way more points. They got a couple of stops and allowed us to win the game.”
The Patriots scored on all of their second half possessions, but so did the Skippers.
“Great game, back and forth,” Dempsey said. “Whoever got the ball last was going to win – that’s what it seemed like.”
North plays its final regular-season home game on Friday night against Shea, with kickoff at 7 p.m. A road trip to La Salle looms in the season finale.
