SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Frank Gallucci found an old program book and brought it to Old Mountain Field last week.
“They always mesh together really well. They’ve been playing ball together for a long time,” the South Kingstown manager said of the senior division all-stars. “I showed them the opening day book from 2012. A lot of them were in tee ball. I happened to have it. They loved looking at it. They thought it was really funny.”
The senior division is a long way from tee ball. Players have moved on to high school – different schools, in some cases – and have a lot of options for summer baseball. But South Kingstown’s group is together again this summer and winning again.
The all-star club cruised through the District 3 tournament, winning the title with a 10-0 victory over East Greenwich last Wednesday.
It’s another achievement for a group that has been in contention in many different age brackets as they climbed the ranks. They won the district title and finished as state runner-up in the junior division last year and have now brought the senior division banner back to South Kingstown after Coventry won the championship last year.
“Real proud of them,” Gallucci said. “We’ve got a great group. A lot of them, I had last year, and it’s great to be back with them.”
State tournament play began on Tuesday, with South Kingstown beating Johnston 8-7 in dramatic fashion. The team was set to play again on Wednesday in the winners bracket final.
The district run began with a 7-1 victory over North Kingstown/Wickford and a mercy-rule triumph over East Greenwich. From the losers bracket, East Greenwich earned another shot in the title round, but was no match for the champs. South Kingstown’s Patrick Ruhle and Drew Nowell combined on a five-inning no-hitter, and the offense hummed along in the easy victory.
“I think the best compliment is that the district staff said they played with class,” Gallucci said. “The East Greenwich coach said the same thing.”
Ruhle went three innings and encountered little trouble. Nowell worked a perfect fourth inning. East Greenwich got a base-runner in the fifth, but he was forced out at second for the final out, which finished off the no-hitter.
“Patrick and Drew threw a no-hitter,” Gallucci said. “Super happy with that. I know it’s only five innings, but we’ll take it.”
The pitchers were staked to an early 3-0 lead. Matt Chofay scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch. Ruhle had an RBI double and scored on an error. In the second inning, Ruhle helped himself again with a two-run single. An RBI double by Ben Davis and an RBI single by Ruhle made it 9-0 in the third inning. Liam Sagal’s RBI groundout in the fifth bumped the lead to 10-0 and brought the mercy rule into play.
“They lock in when they need to,” Gallucci said. “A lot of them are 15. I’ve got one 14-year-old. Most of them are 15s, just coming out of their freshman year. And I’ve got one 16. They’re a good group.”
With regional tournaments back in play this summer after a two-year hiatus, South Kingstown has its eyes on the state prize.
“I’m a superstitious baseball guy, but they have made a goal of getting to Maine,” Gallucci said. “In order to get to Maine, we have to win states. We’re going to have to work hard to make it happen.”
