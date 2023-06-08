PROVIDENCE — Silver medalists delivered the top highlights for South County teams at the outdoor track and field state meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
North Kingstown’s Ethan Wordell, Cameron Saleh and Polina Wright were runners-up in their events, while South Kingstown’s Sierra Thompson and the Rebels 4x800 relay team also took home silver.
It was a relatively quiet day for area schools in the team competition. The South Kingstown girls finished seventh, North Kingstown was 10th and Narragansett finished 25th. Topping local boys teams was North Kingstown in ninth. South Kingstown and Narragansett checked in at 19 and 20.
In a typical state meet, Wordell would have been competing at his future home. The senior has signed with Brown University. This year’s state meet was relocated to Conley Stadium due to track renovations at Brown Stadium.
Wordell had a good showing regardless, throwing 220 feet, 1 inch for second place. Lincoln’s Christian Toro won the title with a throw of 229-3. Coming into the meet, Wordell was ranked first in the nation in the hammer throw, just ahead of Toro.
The season was terrific for Wordell, whose best mark of 231-1 broke the school record, which was set just last year by former teammate Andrew Harmon.
Saleh capped a great season in the hurdles by finishing as the runner-up in the 100 meter event in a time of 16.25 seconds. West Warwick star freshman Lisa Raye – who won four titles on Saturday – was the only one that crossed the line ahead of Saleh. The junior ranks third in the school’s record book behind the Bolibruch sisters, both of whom won state titles.
Wright led a strong javelin contingent for the Skippers, who had three of the top six finishers. Wright threw 108-9, finishing just behind North Smithfield’s Samantha Ledger’s 110. Carly Lafferty finished fifth and Ava Giguere was sixth.
The Skippers had seven other medalists. Abby Nicolopoulos finished third in the pole vault and Rachel Mara was eighth in the pole vault. For the boys, Brendan Pratt placed third in the 300 hurdles, Jackson Borge was fourth in the 3,000, Quinn O’Connell took fifth in the pole vault, Oliver Lawton was sixth in the pole vault and James Borkman finished sixth in the 100.
Thompson led South Kingstown with her usual big medal haul. She took silver in the 300 hurdles, took third in the 100 hurdles and finished fifth in the high jump.
The 4x800 relay team also shined for the Rebels. Sofia Caito, Laurel Filiberto, Zoe Pollack and Emma Soffientino finished just behind Cumberland in 9:51.67.
The Rebel girls got a third-place finish from Jasmine Thompson in the high jump. Filiberto was fourth in the 800, Emily Derreza was seventh in the 300 hurdles and Zoe Matos took seventh in the 400. The 4x4 relay team placed fifth.
Kai Sorlien led the South Kingstown boys with a bronze medal in the javelin. Isaiah Carter was fifth in the long jump and Aiden Hurley was seventh in the pole vault.
Kylee Bennett was the top performer for Narragansett, grabbing a bronze medal before she heads off to compete for Dartmouth. The senior threw 153-4 to take third in the hammer throw.
Karuna Lohmann and Maddie O’Neill both placed eighth in track events for the Mariner girls.
On the boys side, Owen Degnan was fourth in the hammer, Cole Francis took fifth in the 1,500 and Carson Oakes was seventh in the high jump.
Prout did not score in the meet, though freshman thrower Julia Smith was just outside the medals after taking ninth in both the hammer and discus.
