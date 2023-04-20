With a host of players entering the transfer portal, it became clear in the weeks following the end of the season that the URI men’s basketball team would have a very different look next season.
The picture is beginning to come into focus now.
Four transfers have committed to the Rams in recent weeks. They’ll be joined by two incoming recruits and four returning players, with more additions likely still coming. The Rams got some clarity on outgoing transfer Ishmael Leggett this week, as the team’s top scorer last year committed to Pittsburgh. He had previously left open the option of returning to URI.
The newest Rams are Tyson Brown, Jaden House, Luis Kortright and Zek Montgomery.
Brown is a 6-foot-9, 200 pound forward from the junior college ranks. He had a strong season at Florida Southwestern Junior College and chose the Rams over Tulsa, St. Bonaventure, Wichita State and others.
House should provide a boost to the backcourt after a big year at High Point. He ranked third in the Big South in scoring at 17.3 points per game.
Kortright, the most recent commit, will be making a return trip to the Ryan Center after helping lead Quinnipiac to a win over the Rams last November. The 6-foot-3 guard had 15 points and five rebounds when the Bobcats beat URI. A strong season followed, as the junior ranked third on the team with 10.3 points per game.
Montgomery will be joining the Rams from Bradley University, where he averaged 8.1 points per game. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 42 percent from 3-point range, an area of desperate need for the Rams.
The returning players still in the fold for the Rams are Brandon Weston, Rory Stewart, Jeremy Foumena and Josaphat Bilau.
Connor Dubsky and Cam Estevez have signed letters of intent from the high school ranks.
