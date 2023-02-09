The Narragansett girls basketball team was tripped up on Tuesday in a 42-38 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich but has still cemented itself as one of the top teams in Division III. Before Tuesday’s loss, the Mariners had won six games in a row, including matchups with the two teams ahead of them in the standings. Narragansett is 11-5 heading into its final two games of the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.