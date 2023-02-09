The Narragansett girls basketball team was tripped up on Tuesday in a 42-38 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich but has still cemented itself as one of the top teams in Division III. Before Tuesday’s loss, the Mariners had won six games in a row, including matchups with the two teams ahead of them in the standings. Narragansett is 11-5 heading into its final two games of the season.
