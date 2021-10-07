The grind continued for the North Kingstown High School field hockey team on Tuesday night as Moses Brown handed the Skippers a 3-0 defeat at the Anthony C. Perry Complex. The Skippers are still looking for their first win of the season in a rough-and-tumble Division I. Entering Tuesday’s games, the Skippers had dropped three straight one-goal games to East Greenwich, La Salle and Lincoln School, but the Quakers denied any hopes of a breakthrough. The Skippers will be back in action next week against Wheeler.

