The grind continued for the North Kingstown High School field hockey team on Tuesday night as Moses Brown handed the Skippers a 3-0 defeat at the Anthony C. Perry Complex. The Skippers are still looking for their first win of the season in a rough-and-tumble Division I. Entering Tuesday’s games, the Skippers had dropped three straight one-goal games to East Greenwich, La Salle and Lincoln School, but the Quakers denied any hopes of a breakthrough. The Skippers will be back in action next week against Wheeler.
Should the state’s requirement that schoolchildren wear masks be overturned in Rhode Island Superior Court?
This week, Rhode Island Superior Court judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear heard arguments from attorneys representing over 30 parents in a lawsuit attempting to overturn Gov. Dan McKee's executive order requiring students in Rhode Island schools to wear masks while in the classroom. In the lawsuit, the parents argue mask-wearing poses harm to students and negatively impacts their physical and mental health. They are attempting to overturn McKee's executive order on the grounds that it unconstitutional. Do you agree that the mask mandate should be overturned by the courts? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
