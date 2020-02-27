NORTH KINGSTOWN — One of the best boys basketball programs in the state has a new top scorer.
Clay Brochu became North Kingstown’s all-time leader in career points in Thursday’s win over Smithfield, clearing the mark with a putback in the second half that gave him 1,272.
“It’s tremendous,” head coach Aaron Thomas said. “As a sophomore, he got a chance to play varsity. He took that role right up to being a junior, MVP in the state championship game, and now to be the all-time leading scorer.”
Brochu passed Kirk Higham, who graduated in 1994 with 1,270 career points. That number had been elusive for Thomas as he researched the school’s scoring charts a few years ago. The sign hanging in the gym has Rob Hazard’s 1,256 in the top spot, but Thomas knew Higham’s total might rank higher. There was nothing official in the record books, and Thomas had a hard time finding Higham until earlier this year. A series of connections, including an article in The Independent about Higham’s new brewery, Wickford Alewerks, allowed Thomas to get in touch with Higham, who knew the number.
“I was lucky enough to be the JV coach when Kirk Higham was here. He was a phenomenal player,” said Thomas, who has been the varsity head coach for more than 20 years. “A little bit of a different player – a 6-foot-4 kid who could jump through the roof. All-state football, all-state basketball. But Clay in his own right has done tremendous things. I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, Hazard only played three years,’ but so didn’t Clay. He didn’t play his freshman year on varsity.”
Brochu didn’t concern himself with the numbers. He had already been through one milestone chase, reaching 1,000 career points in January, and remained focused on playing his game from there.
“Once I hit 1,000 points, I actually didn’t think about it at all,” Brochu said. “Last week, when we found out I was 60 points away, it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got three more games.’”
Brochu had a quiet night on Tuesday in a win over Coventry, which set him up to potentially hit the mark at home but still left him 15 points away. After senior night festivities honoring a whopping 11 players, Brochu and the Skippers raced to a 14-2 lead against Smithfield but didn’t stay at that pace. Smithfield worked back to make it 14-13 and focused heavily on Brochu, who had eight points at halftime and spun out a finger roll just before the buzzer.
Hot shooting by John Quainoo early in the second half helped the Skippers get some breathing room and set the stage for Brochu. With 12:11 left, he hit a 3-pointer, and 42 seconds later, he made another, which moved him into a tie for the record.
He missed his next 3-point try and a jumper from the elbow, but he grabbed an offensive rebound with 5:28 left and went back up for a shot in the lane that gave him 1,272.
“Like I told Clay tonight, ‘You don’t have to get it in the first two minutes. It’s OK. It’ll come when it comes,’” Thomas said. “And that’s what happened.”
Teammates mobbed Brochu on the court as fans stood and cheered. It was the same scene as Brochu’s 1,000-point game.
“Same feeling,” Brochu said. “My team coming out on the court - it was just unbelievable.”
Brochu went on to score 23 points and the Skippers won 72-56. Quainoo added 22 and Nick Sacchetti scored 11.
“It’s an unbelievable compliment for me, and I couldn’t be happier for the team to get this dub,” Brochu said.
It’s been a memorable calendar year for Brochu, who scored 36 points in North Kingstown’s state championship win last season. That was the night Thomas fully realized where Brochu would rank among a powerhouse’s all-time greats.
“When he scored 36 in the state championship game, he was over 500 for the year,” Thomas said. “That’s when I first knew he had a good shot of getting over 1,000 for sure. And then the record was always out there, but it was kind of a mystery, because we couldn’t find Kirk Higham. We eventually tracked him down and he had 1,270. That’s what the new goal was.”
After connecting with Thomas, Higham came to his alma mater’s game against La Salle on Feb. 12.
“Kirk had been in New Hampshire, hadn’t been around North Kingstown for a while, but he just opened his own brewery here,” Thomas said. “He was happy to find out. He came the other night against La Salle and he met Clay because he wanted to meet him. That was awesome, I thought. Two different players, two different eras, but at the same time, it’s like passing the torch.”
The Skippers went on to win their regular season finale over Central on Monday and they’ll be the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs. Brochu will lead that quest and hopes to keep playing whenever it ends.
“What a great kid,” Thomas said. “If there’s a Division III basketball school out there that wants a good player, he’s the guy. That’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.