Different format. Same result.
The Narragansett High School girls swim team is the champion again.
With the division meets returning to the traditional format this year following the switch to a head-to-head style bracket last year, the Mariners won their second straight Division III crown on Sunday at Roger Williams University. They racked up 444 points in a dominant performance, beating the next closest team by 138 points.
The big weekend also included a second-place finish in Division III by the South Kingstown boys team. The Rebel girls took fifth. Prout’s girls team rose to third place in Division I and the South County Co-Op boys team was seventh. North Kingstown’s boys and girls both took fifth in D-I.
Mariners dominate
Narragansett started with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, the first event of the day, and never slowed down. The Mariners won all three relay events – good for 120 points – and took first place in four other events. Twelve different swimmers placed in multiple events.
Maggie Taplin led the Mariners with a pair of gold medals. She won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 23.89 seconds and touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.60.
Also grabbing a gold was Abby Bauman, who won the 500 freestyle in 5:19.12, while also taking second in the 100 butterfly. Daizy Sweetman got the fourth first place finish, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.54. She added a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Livy Waranis, Isabel Tahlmore and Madison Tally each delivered two top-four finishes. Waranis was second in the backstroke and third in the 200 IM; Tahlmore finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle; and Tally took second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the butterfly.
Placing twice in the top 10 were Julianne Harris, Quinn McGill and Elizabeth Wooten. Harris was fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the backstroke; McGill took sixth in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 freestyle; and Wooten finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Eliana Sahagian, Norah Healey, Natalia Salvadore and Megan O’Brien also scored for the Mariners.
In the relays, it was Taplin, Sweetman, Waranis and Tahlmore winning the 200 medley relay in 2:00.54. Sweetman and Waranis were joined by Bauman and Tally to win the 200 free relay in 1:50.45. Tally, Bauman, Tahlmore and Taplin took the 400 free relay in 3:52.74.
Rebel boys earn runner-up finish
The second place finish was the best for the South Kingstown boys team since 2014. The Rebels were coming off a 5-1 campaign in dual meets and totaled 340 points in the championship meet to finish just behind D-III champ Wheeler.
Andrew Cappelli starred for the Rebels with gold medals in two races. He won the 50 freestyle in 23.70 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 52.19.
The Rebels snagged one other gold medal, as Cappelli, Charles Lucia, Jimmy Robbin and Jackson White teamed up to win the 200 free relay in 1:38.46.
Depth did the rest, with eight other Rebels scoring in two events each. White took second in the butterfly and third in the backstroke. Armand Michaud took third in both the 200 free and the 500 free. Alistair Stebbins finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the backstroke. Lucia paired a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle with a seventh in the 200 freestyle. Robbin was top-six in two events, finishing fifth in the butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM. Logan Gamache, Ben Paliotti and Cam Crook also placed in two events.
White, Robbin, Stebbins and Cappelli finished second in the 400 free relay. In the 200 medley relay, it was Stebbins, Gamache, Lucia and Michaud taking third.
The South Kingstown girls were led by Addy Crout, Lilly Robinson and Mia Ursillo in the fifth-place finish. Crout finished fourth in the 100 backstroke for the team’s top finish and also took fifth in the 50 freestyle. Robinson finished sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 500 freestyle. Ursillo took sixth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 50 free.
Other scorers were Madison Stewart, Phoebe Hedde, Page Hedde, Stella Desimone, Allison O’Brien and Sarah Gencarelli. Three relays placed sixth.
Prout girls take third
Barrington edged La Salle by three points for the Division I girls team title, and Prout wasn’t far behind, finishing with 323 points, 19 points back of the winners.
Junior Paige Meller had the top two finishes for the Crusaders. She won the 500 freestyle in 5:12.53, while also taking second in the backstroke.
Madison Stearns, Jane Dator and Isabella Giannetto also made trips to the podium. Stearns took third in the backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM. Dator finished third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Giannetto placed fourth in the breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
Caroline Cloxton added a seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 200 free. Alexandra Panteleos finished eighth in both the 200 IM and the butterfly. Brooke Irons, Waela Van Nostrand, Laura Gilfert and Ella Niedelman also chipped in for the Crusaders.
In relays, the team of Cloxton, Niedelman, Giannetto and Panteleos led Prout with a second-place finish in the 200 free relay. The Crusaders also took third in the 400 free and fourth in the 200 medley.
The South County cop-op team – made up of Prout and Narragansett – had two swimmers medal. Reigning state champion Drew Jalbert won the 100 freestyle in 47.53 seconds and took second in the 100 backstroke. Ben Leal finished eighth in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle.
Solid showings for Skippers
A couple of gold medals and a strong youth movement helped the North Kingstown boys and girls teams to fifth place finishes in Division I.
The boys were led by sophomore Zach Szabo, who won the 100 backstroke in 52.76 seconds, beatin Prout star Drew Jalbert in the process. Szabo also took second in the 200 freestyle.
Zachary Proulx also had a big day, finishing third in the butterfly and sixth in the backstroke. Troy Fielding also nabbed two top-eight finishes, placing sixth in the breakstroke and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Nick Swanson, Connor Moreau, Evan Wysor and Jacob Hall also earned scoring finishes for the Skipeprs. Three relays placed, led by the 200 medley squad that took fourth.
The Skipper girls delivered their top highlight in the 200 free relay, as Sofia Simas, Eve Piazza, Angela Pariseault and Clare Carroll took first in 1:46.64.
Carroll and Pariseault - both freshmen - came through with the top individual finishes for the team. Pariseault finished third in both the 200 IM and the breaststroke. Carroll was third in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Piazza added a fifth place in the butterfly and took 10th in the 50 freestyle. Simas placed fifth in the 10 free and 12th in the 100 backstroke. Emma Michaud scored a pair of top-10s, taking eight in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free.
Also scoring for the Skippers were Bridget Robenhymer, Alexandra Koplovsky, Nikka Stolyarova, Julia Cotsonas, Fallon Preble, Cameryn Preble and Morgan Molloy. Two other relay teams also placed in the top six.
