Spectator limits at Narragansett High School sporting events have been eased this week, with hopes of further changes to come this weekend.
An online petition started by basketball parent Jay Lurgio asking for an end to restrictions had 531 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. In a letter to parents, principal Dan Warner said the limits were never meant to be permanent and have been evaluated throughout the season based on COVID case rate among the school’s athletes. Narragansett tests its in-season athletes weekly. The original limit of two spectators per athlete for home games in the gymnasium was upped to four this week.
“The school administration regularly reviews and revises our policies based on the most recent available date as well as public health recommendations,” Warner wrote in the letter. “This year, we started our winter sports season with zero restrictions on fan attendance. However, prior to our holiday break, our COVID positive numbers skyrocketed and the current policy of restricting numbers of fans at events was instituted. This policy was always intended to be a temporary measure. We review our testing numbers, meet as a team and discuss current positive cases twice a week.”
Lurgio, whose son Harrison plays for the boys basketball team, started the petition at change.org over the weekend, and saw it gain immediate traction.
“The response to the petition from students, parents, and community in general has been impactful,” Lurgio said. “We are at 531 signatures and counting, in just two days. I believe the administration took notice. The vast majority of Rhode Islanders are vaccinated and masks are required at indoor sporting events. It’s time for a move to normalcy. These athletes, especially the seniors, deserve it.”
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League has left spectator limits up to schools this school year, after imposing some limits last year, including a statewide ban on fans during basketball season last winter. Narragansett officials maintained testing protocols for high school athletes this year but did not plan on any spectator limits until cases started rising within the school and the athletic programs in December. Both the boys and girls basketball teams were hit with outbreaks that sidelined them for more than a week.
“The reason for the initial restriction was decided right before the holiday break,” Warner said in an email to the Independent. “We had a basketball game and a holiday concert scheduled right before the break. At that point the surge was at its greatest. So in an effort to hold those two events we limited fans to two guests per performer or athlete; other schools canceled events at that time. These decisions were based on the high numbers of COVID positive cases at the time. As I stated in the letter, this was never going to be long term initiative, but based on the numbers of positive covid cases.”
The original limits of two spectators per athlete kept away siblings, extended family and more, Lurgio said, including students. Attending several road games at schools that have not imposed limits pushed Lurgio to start the petition.
“This means that brothers, sisters, grandparents, step fathers/mothers, classmates, etc. are often unable to attend,” he said. “For the senior athletes there are very few home games left in their careers. It’s a shame that they may never get to play in front of the large, loud groups of fans they deserve.”
Warner and administration officials were slated to meet on Wednesday, with hopes of removing all restrictions if test numbers allow. The outcome of that meeting was unavailable at press time.
“My main concern is, and has always been, the health and safety of our students and staff,” Warner wrote in the letter. “While some programs across the state (but by no means all) have chosen not to limit capacity or test athletes to ensure they are not putting their teammates or families at risk, Narragansett has, fortunately, had the capacity and resources to do so. We have made this choice recognizing that not everyone will agree with the approach, but with the hope that there would be understanding of why the policy is in place and support for protecting the health and well being of our community. We will continue to monitor the positive case numbers and make necessary changes to our approach.”
