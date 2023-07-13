In this the 10th anniversary season for the Ocean State Waves, history was made on Monday.
Cade Kuehler became the highest draft pick in franchise history when he was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves. Travis Honeyman was picked in the third round, also besting the previous high-water mark for the franchise. In all, six former Waves were selected.
Kuehler played for the Waves in the summer of 2021. The right-hander made five appearances out of the bullpen, pitching to a 5.40 ERA in 6.2 innings. He struck out eight and didn’t allow a run in four of his five outings.
He blossomed in 2022 at Campbell University, setting a program record with 111 strikeouts in 15 starts. Flashing a mid-90s fastball, Kuehler earned an invite to the collegiate national team last summer, then delivered another big spring with Campbell. He went 8-1 with a 2.97 ERA while striking out 91 batters in 73 innings pitched.
The distinction of top draft pick in Waves history previously belonged to pitcher Tony Dibrell, who was a fourth-round pick by the Mets out of Kennesaw State in 2017. Dibrell has climbed the ranks in the minor leagues and is up to the Triple A level this year.
While Kuehler didn’t spend a lot of time in Waves uniform, Honeyman’s name is a more familiar one for Waves fans. After a quiet freshman season at Boston College in 2021, Honeyman came to Old Mountain Field and embarked on the best individual season in franchise history and one that would leave a mark in the NECBL record books, as well. The younger brother of former Wave Bobby Honeyman, Travis started hot and never cooled off, finishing the year with an NECBL record .430 batting average. He won the batting title and the NECBL MVP award, after also hitting seven home runs and stealing 14 bases.
Honeyman’s star continued to rise at Boston College and in the Cape Cod Baseball League, where he had a solid showing last summer. Ranked 61st in MLB.com’s draft rankings, he slipped a little further than that but landed with the Cardinals at 90th overall.
Three more Waves heard their names called on Tuesday. Pitcher Justin Storm was selected in the seventh round by the Marlins and catcher Justin Long was taken by the Braves in the seventh round. The Marlins also tabbed former Wave Colby Shade in the ninth round. Cumberland native Zachary Fogell, who played for the Waves in 2019, was selected in the 18th round by the Boston Red Sox on the final day of the draft.
Kuehler was the third-highest former NECBL player selected. Colton Ledbetter, who played for Newport, topped the list as the 55th overall pick. Ben Williamson, who played for the Vermont Mountaineers, went 57th overall.
