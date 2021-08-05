South Kingstown Post 39’s junior division team bowed out of the playoffs with a 12-4 loss to Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 on Tuesday night at Old Mountain Field. The result completed a sweep for the visitors, who had won the first game 1-0 on Monday. Post 39 had gone 7-8 in the regular season.

