South Kingstown Post 39’s junior division team bowed out of the playoffs with a 12-4 loss to Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 on Tuesday night at Old Mountain Field. The result completed a sweep for the visitors, who had won the first game 1-0 on Monday. Post 39 had gone 7-8 in the regular season.
Online Poll
Have rising costs for seafood impacted how often you visit local restaurants?
Summer is, without question, the busiest time of year for local restaurants in Southern Rhode Island but many of the most popular establishments in North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett are struggling to keep their most loyal diners happy this season as ‘sky high’ prices for clams have forced many businesses to raise their prices for consumers or drop some of the most popular dishes on their menu outright. Elsie Foy, owner, of Aunt Carrie’s said in an interview with the Independent this week that her restaurant’s prices overall have more than doubled compared to last year, but asked, “When a gallon of clams is going up by $20 each week, what are you to do? How many times can you eat that (price increase)?” Have rising costs impacted how often you frequent local restaurants? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.
Latest News
- With playoff shot, Waves spring upset in opener
- SK juniors finish as state runner-up
- SK police join night out effort to connect with community
- R&R beats Post 39 for legion state title
- South County standouts help Bayside to national title
- Narragansett taps former council president as its new solicitor
- Photos: Post 39 junior legion bows out
- Photos: NK baseball lends a helping hand
Most Popular
Articles
- Sky-high rental prices have local families facing a crisis
- Common Sense Health: How accurate is a blood pressure reading?
- Local businesses wary of return to virus restrictions
- Letter: Report shows North Kingstown’s water department is in good hands
- The View From Swamptown: The Hornbeam Chapel has served many needs over the years
- More than 80 boats take to the sea for Blessing of the Fleet
- Seeing rabbits in your backyard? You’re not alone
- NK graduates come together one final time to reminisce
- NK teen finds balance between happy, sad on debut album
- Kingston Chamber Music Festival makes noteworthy return
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.