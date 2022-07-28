SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A South County connection and a great spring season paved the way for Blaine Lidsky to return to Old Mountain Field this summer.
The former South Kingstown High School all-stater is back on his home turf with the Ocean State Waves, a team he once cheered for as a youngster. A breakout season with Stonehill prompted a late invite from his hometown club, and Lidsky didn’t hesitate to sign on.
“A lot of these guys are picked up in the fall. My sophomore year, I kind of split time so I didn’t really have the stats going into that fall,” Lidsky said. “They gave me a call, probably end of May. I was like, obviously. I’m 100 percent down.”
Lidsky was a Little Leaguer when the Waves first came to town. He often went to games over the years. Last year, he hit a few games to catch up with Waves assistants Pete Clays and T.J. Lynch, who coached him in high school.
“I used to come to games all the time,” Lidsky said. “I was here at 13 or 14 years old, when they first started. Even last year, I would come down and watch some of the games. To be able to get back to Old Mountain Field and be able to play for the Waves has been awesome.”
A four-year starter for the Rebels, Lidsky helped power the team to the 2018 state championship and finished out his career in 2019. At Division II Stonehill, his first season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next year, he found some success, but played in only 21 games.
It was a different story this past spring. He started hot and never really cooled down, finishing with a .370 batting average, 11 home runs and 46 RBI. He had hit streaks of 11 and 15 games.
What clicked?
“People have asked me that and sometimes you don’t really know,” Lidsky said. “But I think when I’m comfortable in the box and not putting pressure on myself, good things happen. I started off pretty hot down south. My first series back in conference, I got a ton of curveballs. I just had to change my approach and got pretty comfortable hitting all kinds of pitches.”
The success earned Lidsky a first-team all-conference nod and a spot on two all-region teams. And it also caught the eye of Waves general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar. With some holes to fill on the roster, Lidsky was a natural fit. He’s living at home and his family has been able to watch a lot of games.
“It’s the most convenient of convenient places to play,” Lidsky said. “All these guys coming from all over, staying with host families. I can stay at my own house. And it’s been great so far. It’s been a great experience.”
Early in the summer, Lidsky took on a part-time role, but he has forced his way into a regular spot in the lineup recently. Thanks to a six-game hit streak, he ranks fourth on the team in batting average.
“Finally getting into a little groove here,” Lidsky said. “Getting some regular playing time. Just trying to find some holes. I think in the beginning, I was a little too worked up and thinking too much. I kind of tried to tell myself, ‘This is summer ball. It’s supposed to be fun.’ Just relaxed and getting some hits now – no complaints.”
The NECBL is a significant uptick in competition for a D-II player, and the challenge comes at a good time. Stonehill is moving to D-I next season. It’s a unique opportunity for the players already in the fold, and Lidsky is using this summer on his old home field to get ready for it.
“For Stonehill, moving up to D-I, being able to see the more consistent velocity in my at-bats here is going to help me so much,” he said. “It’s very exciting. Not a lot of people get handed that. I think it’s going to be a really good jump. We have some exciting teams we’re going to play in the non-conference to hopefully dive right into it. I know we’ve got some good players coming back, so I think we’re going to have a good squad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.