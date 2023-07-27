SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Post 39 re-emerged this summer as a contender in the Rhode Island American Legion baseball ranks and has continued to look the part in the postseason.
The South Kingstown club swept Howard Rogers Post 25 in the opening round Friday night to advance to the final four, then beat Scituate 4-1 on Monday. The winners bracket final matchup with Upper Deck Post 86 was postponed by rain on Tuesday night and was set to be played on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
After a strong showing at a tournament in New York, Post 39 hit a few bumps in a busy finish to the regular season, but still earned the No. 2 seed and got right back on track in its first-round series. In a doubleheader at Sprague Field, Post 39 stormed to 14-4 and 13-1 victories to advance.
“We played two games on Tuesday and Wednesday and we put some emphasis on what we really needed to focus on and what we needed to do to win,” coach Mark Hutchins said. “We had guys step up.”
The Howard Rogers club actually jumped to the lead in the first game of the series, but Post 39 roared back with six runs in the second inning and five in the third. Three more runs in the sixth invoked the mercy rule and brought the game to an end an inning early.
Matt Chofay had a double and four RBI to lead the onslaught. Conor Kelly and Rian O’Rourke both went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Liam Sagal went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
On the mound, Nolan Urian surrendered three runs in four innings of work. Kelly pitched the final two innings, allowing just an unearned run.
The momentum carried right into the second game. Playing as the visiting team on the scoreboard, Post 39 put up eight runs in the top of the first inning and cruised from there. Three runs in the third and two in the fifth finished off another 10-run rule victory.
Chofay and Brandon Westerfield drove in two runs apiece, while Boone Bessette scored three runs. Patrick Ruhle had two hits and an RBI. O’Rourke, Graeme LaPlante and Ryan Fuscaldo knocked in one run each.
Zach Previte allowed one run in four innings, and Chofay pitched a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts to close out the victory.
“The pitching was good, and we were able to do the things we needed to do to keep our pitching alive,” Hutchins said.
At the final four, Post 39 matched up first with a Scituate team that it lost to in mid-July. This time, Post 39 rode a terrific performance by O’Rourke to a victory. The right-handed pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out nine.
O’Rourke was staked to a lead thanks to two runs in the second inning. Post 39 added two more in the fifth. Kelly drove in two of the runs, while Jordan Chaloux and Sagal plated the others.
Upper Deck beat Warwick Tree Post 2 in the other opening round game. Upper Deck is the defending state champion.
