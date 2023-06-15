Narragansett High School freshman Luke Lamson won gold medals at both the freshman and junior varsity outdoor track state championships in late May. At freshman states, Lamson jumped 19 feet, 11.75 inches to win the long jump. He came out on top in JV states, as well, with his 18-09.25 leap ranking first.
Online Poll
Do you believe police should step up efforts to prevent public use of marijuana at town beaches this summer?
In partnership with the South County Prevention Coalition, the Narragansett Police Department this week installed a number of signs at local beaches to remind members of the public that marijuana consumption is not permitted in public spaces and that the ordinance barring its use will be "strictly enforced" this summer. Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan stated he hoped the signs would remind the community, and those visiting the area, of the rules surrounding the drug's use as the popular locations begin to see increased use as the weather warms up. Do you believe police should step up efforts to prevent public use of marijuana at town beaches this summer? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
