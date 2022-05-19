NORTH KINGSTOWN – Two teams that have had tough seasons staged a thriller and delivered some highlights on Monday.
The biggest ones belonged to South Kingstown.
Meghan Boettger knocked in Ava Wentworth with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to break a deadlock and Sarah Jones worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh as the Rebels edged North Kingstown 6-5 at Ryan Park.
“Tough start but it felt really good to get a win,” Wentworth said. “We’ve really just been working on hitting. Our fielding has been very good, even against some of the really good teams. Hitting has been the big thing and we did a good job with it today. That was huge.”
The victory was the second of the year for the Rebels in their foray into Division I. The Skippers also have two wins on the year. One of them was in the season opener against South Kingstown, a 20-10 triumph, but the rematch took a different path. The Rebels have been playing better in a lot of areas, particularly in the field, and they paired it with a better showing at the plate Monday for the win.
North got a strong performance in the circle from Emily Baierlein and a three-run inside-the-park home run by Hannah McHale but couldn’t overcome the kinds of mistakes that have proven costly all year.
“Big hit by Hannah and Emily pitched great,” North Kingstown coach Bill Aquilante said. “It’s a great group and they’re playing hard, but we’re just making too many mistakes to win at this level.”
South Kingstown scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to build an early lead. A run in the sixth made it 5-2, but the Skippers rallied in the bottom half of the inning. A single by Isabella Frenzilli and a walk to Mackenzie Creed brought the tying run to the plate, and McHale followed with a blast to deep center field. She raced all the way around for the three-run homer, which made it a 5-5 game.
It was a big blow but it didn’t fuel any momentum. Jones stranded two more runners in the inning to keep the game tied. Wentworth then hit a one-out single in the seventh. On a groundout, Wentworth took second but rounded the base a little too far. After stopping momentarily, she took off for third and managed to beat the throw.
“I didn’t want to hesitate,” Wentworth said. “I was pretty much halfway there already so I just went for it. Thankfully, we got there.”
Boettger took advantage when she laced a single through the right side of the infield, plating Wentworth with the go-ahead run.
“That was huge,” Wentworth said. “I’m happy it was her. She works really hard.”
North tried to rally in its last at-bat. Michaela Bucci led off with a walk, and eventually moved to third on a pair of passed balls. Jones buckled down for strikeouts of Ava Giguere and Frenzilli. Creed drew a walk to keep the Skippers alive before the Rebels opted to walk Baierlein to load the bases. That brought up McHale – who had homered her last time up – but Jones got her to hit a pop-up. Marissa Kirby squeezed it at first base for the final out.
“It’s been challenging for sure, but I’ve been playing with these girls since I was 7 years old,” Wentworth said. “We all just stick with it. I’ve been playing the game forever. I have fun every day with these girls, win or lose.”
South Kingstown will close out the season with matchups against Pilgrim, Chariho and Coventry. North Kingstown will face the same three teams down the stretch, plus a non-league game against Toll Gate.
