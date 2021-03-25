NORTH KINGSTOWN — Four hundred eighty eight days later, the North Kingstown High School girls volleyball team returned to the court and did what it always does.
The three-time defending state champions opened the delayed season with a sweep of Cranston West on Friday night. It’s the program’s 60th consecutive league win, with the streak now bridging the long break between seasons.
“This team is deeper and probably has more weapons than we did last year,” coach Brian Garrepy said. “The level at trainings has been high, and there’s been a looseness because our whole mantra is to make the most of what we have – the practices we have and the games we have. It could be taken at any time, so we’re just trying to enjoy the moment. The level has been really high. I don’t think there’s any shoes to be filled – it’s just simply go play and everything will fall into place.”
The fall volleyball season was pushed to early spring in the RIIL’s four-season model. Club volleyball had the green light for workouts in the fall and parts of winter, so players weren’t completely sidelined, but the return to high school competition is still welcome.
“It just feels really good to be back here, in the NK gym, playing with everybody,” senior Jaime Harrington said. “We’re very lucky. We’re grateful that we have a season. We’re just trying to make the most of it.”
Chasing the ultimate prize fits with that approach for the Skippers, who appear well-equipped to contend for another title. While they lost Gatorade Player of the Year Keri Spitler and URI-bound Haley Sawyer to graduation, plenty of talent and depth remain.
“I think we have some pretty good people who can fill the shoes,” senior Ava Mattiucci said. “Lots of depth. We have so many players who can step in.”
Harrington anchors the back row as a three-time all-state libero. Mattiucci returns at the setter position after earning coaches association all-state honors. Senior middle blockers Brooke Bolster and McKenzie Monroe were both first-team all-state selections. Versatile senior Lauryn Mattiucci is set to play Division I college volleyball at Merrimack.
The big senior class also includes defensive standout Halle Berwitz, hitters Cadia Greene, Noelle Tegan, Julia Caruolo and Cassidy Cole, plus defensive specialist Sydney Brickle.
The Skippers also have juniors Josie Gustavson, Molly Matthews and Abigal Ryno in the fold.
Heading into the season opener, the Skippers hadn’t practiced in a few days due to the school’s switch to distance learning for the week. They were also missing a few key players, but still had no trouble with Cranston West. They were up 15-13 in the first set when they hit the gas pedal to win 10 of the next 14 points. A kill by Greene and an ace by Ryno finished off the 25-17 win.
Three aces by Berwitz powered an 8-0 start in game two. Brickle led another burst of eight straight points with two aces, and Ryno added two kills. Kills by Matthews and Cole helped get the Skippers to the finish line in a 25-6 win.
Cranston West led 5-2 in the third set before the Skippers reeled off the next 12 points, featuring kills by Tegan, Ryno and Greene, and two aces by Greene. On match point, Greene landed a kill to finish off the 25-9 win.
The rust that has hit players in some sports amid the pandemic is less pronounced for volleyball, thanks to the club scene. If anything, the timing is better than usual.
“What’s crazy is, in the fall, they usually come in really heavy on their beach game and we have to sort of revert to indoor,” Garrepy said. “But they started club in October and November. We usually have to adjust from beach to indoor. Now they’ve already been playing indoors. I think they came in ready to go.”
The coaching trio of Garrepy, Corey Maack and Kevin Harrington is at the helm again for a sixth season. Harrington is recovering from foot surgery but is hoping to be on the sideline soon.
“He’s really the brains in terms of structure and rotation,” Garrepy said. “He was watching the stream and texting us. We’re hopeful that he can come back and be on the bench.”
Given the win streak and the championship streak, the Skippers will likely be the favorite until someone knocks them off. This year’s group is eager to take the torch.
“That’s what we’re working for,” Harrington said of competing for a championship. “That’s definitely the goal. It’s what we all want. It’s exciting to have the chance to be back there again.”
