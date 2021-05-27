The South Kingstown baseball team has gotten great pitching throughout the season and took that trend to a new level on Monday as two Rebel pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a win over Chariho.
Junior Eric Lindley – a key arm as the Rebels have started the season without ace Ben Brutti – started the no-hit effort and senior Tyler McNamara finished it off.
It was the second straight win over Chariho for the Rebels, who had blasted their way to a 12-2 victory on Saturday. They had strong pitching in that one, as well, with Owen Caldwell throwing well.
The sweep of Chariho represents a bounce back for the Rebels, who lost their first game of the season last Wednesday to Portsmouth.
Trainor plays well at golf states
Prout senior Emily Trainor earned a top-10 finish at the RIIL girls golf state championships on Tuesday at Warwick Country Club. In contention for much of the day, Trainor finished seventh overall with a 94 as players throughout the field had to fight through windy conditions on the bayside course.
Trainor carded a 44 on the front nine, then made a move up the leaderboard with three bogeys and a par on the first four holes of the back nine. A triple-bogey at 14 kept her from climbing further.
Bay View’s Brooke Brennan won the title with a 10-over 82.
Among other local qualifiers, Casey Westall of North Kingstown finished 11th and Rileigh Gouveia was tied for 22nd.
North Kingstown has big week ahead
If the North Kingstown baseball team wants to continue its emergence as a contender this season, next week offers a pretty good opportunity to make a splash. The Skippers will host Bishop Hendricken on Tuesday at 4 p.m., and will visit Coventry on Wednesday. The Hawks are the perennial favorite, while Coventry has two of the top pitchers in the state and already owns a victory over Hendricken.
The Skippers played Hendricken in the season opener and carried a lead into the final inning before losing 5-4. It’s been an up-and-down ride since, but the Skippers took advantage of two matchups with a scuffling Tolman team this past week, winning 15-2 and 13-0 to improve to 4-3 on the year.
Skippers stay perfect
The North Kingstown boys volleyball team moved to 4-0 on the year with a sweep of Chariho on Tuesday.
The Skippers were set to face defending state champion Coventry on Wednesday.
A key matchup with Bishop Hendricken is set for Friday night.
