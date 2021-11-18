CRANSTON — For just the second time in program history, the Narragansett boys soccer team made consecutive trips to the championship round.
Bidding to stand alone as the only team to win two straight titles, the Mariners fell just short on Sunday at Cranston Stadium. After 90 scoreless minutes, Tiverton prevailed in penalty kicks, winning 3-2 in the shootout round for the 1-0 victory and the Division III crown.
“Heartbroken for the kids,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “But we had a great season. We got back here. We didn’t have the dream finish we wanted. But a lot of those kids who stepped up and took the PK’s are underclassmen, so they’re going to be coming back and this is going to put a sour taste in our mouth. I told them at the end of the game, ‘Just remember this feeling and try to get better from here.’”
Undefeated Tiverton was the only team that beat Narragansett in the regular season. The Tigers earned the top seed and the Mariners were No. 2. The action matched up with those lofty rankings, with neither team giving up an inch – or a goal. There were chances on both sides, including a missed penalty kick by the Mariners in the second half, but the game remained scoreless for 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of extra time.
In the shootout, Narragansett goalie Drew Kanaczet opened with a save, but Tiverton goalie Nathaniel Sama matched him. Brady Oliveira gave the Tigers a 1-0 edge and Colin Patrick hit the cross-bar on his attempt for the Mariners. Kanaczet came up with a huge save on Keith Gillette, and Lucas Masson pulled the Mariners even with a successful try.
When Tiverton’s Liam Hayes hit the post, it gave the Mariners an opportunity, and they seized it on a goal by Nathan Dean for the 2-1 lead. But the Tigers got back to a tie on a successful kick by Connor Nobrega. The Mariners had a chance to win it on their next attempt, but Sama turned away Nathan Ward’s kick.
Now in sudden death, the Tigers went up when Logan Bouchard converted. Needing to convert to force another round, Narragansett’s Zachary Maciel missed wide, and the Tigers sprinted from midfield to celebrate.
“Just told the boys we made it as far as we could,” Kennedy said. “Then it was in the hands of the soccer gods and the soccer gods were not kind to us. Overall, we missed four out of six PK’s, so that’s tough. I think it comes down to confidence.”
The Mariners lost senior captain Scott Reilly to a head injury early in the game and he did not return, which certainly had an impact on their attack. They still had some quality looks, including two very early chances. Patrick had a one-timer from the top of the box hit the post. He also tried a sliding header on a cross by Adam Melnick that Sama stopped. In the 62nd minute, Masson missed high on a penalty kick. The Mariners’ best late chance came in the 71st minute, when Patrick crossed the ball for a Aidan Hayes header that was turned away.
Kanaczet shined at the other end, his best save coming in the first half when he knocked a screamer over the cross-bar.
“No one could really take chances,” Kennedy said. “Both keepers played great – great saves.”
Tiverton’s title is its first since 2008. A year ago, the Tigers went 4-0-2 in the abbreviated regular season but were held out of the playoffs due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“I can’t believe it,” Sama said. “Especially from last year, getting kicked out, it’s amazing.”
The Mariners making consecutive finals trips for the first time since the 1980s, when they went in 1985, 1986 and 1987. As they look ahead, they’ll bid farewell to some standout seniors, including Reilly and sweeper T.J. Reissner, but they’ll be aiming for another trio of finals berths.
“This is a crappy feeling but we lost in the finals, in PK’s,” Kennedy said. “We’re building a program with a lot of good young players and good skill. We’re never just going to be a senior heavy team. We’ll always be making a push for it or letting people know our name.”
