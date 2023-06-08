PROVIDENCE — Burrillville had momentum. The field was tilting. The game was tied.
For 10 seconds.
That was all it took for Emily Kallman to win the next draw and for Jade Shabo to sprint to the net for the go-ahead goal.
It was the start of a championship-clinching surge and one final, emphatic response by the North Kingstown girls lacrosse team. When it lost a game early in the regular season, North regrouped for six consecutive wins. After Burrillville ended that streak in May, the Skippers didn’t lose again. They capped their ride on Sunday with a 17-10 victory over the Broncos for the Division II championship at Brown University’s Stevenson-Pincince Field.
“They took everything as a learning experience,” head coach Katie Daley said. “They never saw it as a reason to hang their heads. They just knew they had to be better. That was a big focus leading up to this game – we just had to be better.”
The title is the second in the last three seasons for the Skippers, who also won the D-II crown in 2021. Several of the current players were part of that team. After a brief return to D-I in 2022, they were well aware of the possibilities in front of them as they moved back to D-II this season.
“Even at tryouts, we were like, ‘Ok, we have a lot of talent,’” senior Clara Drinkwater said. “Every person worked every practice and every game.”
The season played out as they hoped, with the Skippers losing just twice and showcasing the most balanced scoring attack in the league. Burrillville was just as good, though. North won the first meeting between the two. The Broncos’ later win over the Skippers gave them the top seed, and they rode an 11-game win streak into the finals.
North had a clear idea of what it would take to flip the script.
“I think it was just going back to the drawing board, watching the film, making sure we were 100 percent,” sophomore Jordan Parris said. “We needed to trust each other, not get down on ourselves and keep working.”
The game couldn’t have started much better for the Skippers. Kallman controlled the early draws and North raced to 3-0 and 5-1 leads. The Broncos worked their way back to 6-5 before a Kallman goal just before halftime made it 7-5 at the break.
The Broncos made their move early in the second half, scoring three of the first four goals. Allie Trimble’s tally with 18:16 remaining tied the game at 8-8.
The answer came about as quickly as it possibly could. Shabo caught the ball off Kallman’s draw and went hard to the goal, beating her defender and burying the shot.
“I was like, we need to start scoring. It can’t be this close,” Shabo said. “You never know what can happen in the last five minutes of the game.”
Three minutes later, Reegan Chabot converted on a free position shot after subbing into the game for Shabo, who got hit hard on a Burrillville penalty. Kallman won the next draw and scored herself at 14:11 for the 11-8 lead.
“We knew we were the stronger team,” Parris said. “We just needed to get out there and play strong and confident no matter the score.”
Then the floodgates opened. Phoebe Pullyblank scored one goal and Drinkwater scored two in a span of 46 seconds. All of a sudden, it was 14-8, and the Skippers were firmly in control.
“We just decided we came here, we worked this hard, we need to take the W,” Drinkwater said. “We got our energy up and we finished it.”
Parris scored her fourth and fifth goals of the game to make it 16-8 and Cameryn Clarke tallied the final Skipper goal with 3:08 left. Burrillville finally ended the onslaught with two goals in the final two minutes, but the game was well in hand for North.
“At halftime, their heads were down,” Daley said. “I was like, ‘Guys, you’re up two goals in a state championship game, let’s act like it.’ And they did. You saw what happened.”
Seven different players ended up hitting the scoring column for the Skippers, led by Parris and her five goals. Drinkwater added four, while Shabo, Kallman and Pullyblank scored two each. Clarke and Chabot scored one apiece.
Kallman was strong in the draw circle all day.
“Emily nailed it,” Daley said. “She gets in her head sometimes, but she showed up when we needed her to.”
At the other end, River Andersen made several saves when Burrillville was threating to get its own run going. The Broncos had averaged 14 goals per game in their win streak.
“Like I said to the team, I’m just so proud of them,” Daley said. “I think it was clear from day one what this team could do. It was just a matter of if they wanted to fight for it and how much fight they were willing to give. And they fought 110 percent all season, especially when it mattered.”
The championship was special for Daley, who is in her first year as head coach after serving as an assistant last year. She was welcomed with open arms and found plenty of support from her seniors.
“The seniors are amazing,” Daley said. “I didn’t have an assistant coach until about halfway through the season, but it was like I had five assistant coaches because of the seniors. We could not have done it without our seniors.”
Many of them won a field hockey title in the fall.
On Sunday, they went out with another crown.
“It’s definitely a great way to end it,” Shabo said. “It’s bittersweet because these are all my best friends and this is our last time playing together before college.”
“It’s so special to finish it with my best friends,” Drinkwater said.
