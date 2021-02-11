John Estes continued his torrid start and the Prout boys basketball team kept winning last week.
Estes scored 34 points on Thursday as the Crusaders beat North Smithfield 67-51 for their third consecutive win. They improved to 4-1 heading into Wednesday’s game against St. Patrick, a record that has them among the best teams in Division III so far.
Estes has led the charge. The senior guard scored 29 and 27 points in Prout’s first two games of the season. After two quieter games in wins over Moses Brown and RIIL newcomer Highlander Charter, Estes was back in business against the Northmen.
“It’s been a mix of getting to the basket and playing aggressive,” Estes said. “They play my drives, and that opens up shots.”
It’s just what Estes envisioned in a busy offseason. He emerged as a big contributor as last season went on, eventually earning all-division honors. With the goal of playing in college, he put in a lot of work in the offseason.
“He’s a gym rat,” head coach Dean Felicetti said.
“It was a lot – basically every day, playing basketball,” Estes said.
The results have been impressive, for Estes and his team. Prout is making itself right at home in D-III after some tough years in D-II. The hope is to contend when the postseason comes around.
“Our goal is the championship,” Estes said.
This week will be a big one in that quest. Prout visits unbeaten Davies on Friday and takes on another 4-1 team, West Warwick, on Monday.
Skippers out to 3-1 start
The North Kingstown hockey team ran its league record to 3-1 with an 8-4 victory over the Mt. Hope/East Providence co-op team on Friday night. Conall Gately racked up four goals and Tanner Wadovick delivered a hat trick. Zachary Matthis scored the other goal.
After 10 days between games, the Skippers will be back in action Monday against South Kingstown, with the game set for 11:30 a.m. at Thayer Arena in Warwick.
Saints too much for Rebels
A marquee matchup last week pitted the South Kingstown girls basketball team against the team that may be the most likely to end their reign as Division I champions. St. Raphael beat the Rebels 50-34 in Pawtucket last Wednesday, dealing the defending champions their first loss.
Catherine Bruno led the Saints with 12 points. Defense was the bigger story for the Saints, who held the Rebels well below their average. Jami Hill scored 16 points for South Kingstown.
Storm wins again
The South County Storm followed up its first win with another lopsided victory. A week after beating Warwick 8-1, the Storm topped Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln 7-1 on Saturday night.
South County gets another shot at La Salle on Tuesday. The Rams beat the Storm 4-1 in the season opener.
Track class meets
The first postseason events of the winter season will take place this weekend as indoor track teams compete in the class championships. Narragansett and Prout are set for the Class C meets on Saturday, while South Kingstown will take part in Class B, also on Saturday. North Kingstown is in the Class A meets, which are slated for Sunday.
