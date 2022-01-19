In every game this season, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team has rolled out the same starting lineup.
It’s not for lack of options.
“Like I said earlier in the year, it’s like we have seven starters,” David Cox said.
Consistent production from the bench has matched the consistent roles. The Rams are getting 22.6 points per game from the bench, almost a third of their total points. Led by Antwan Walker, Malik Martin and Jalen Carey, the subs contributed 31 points in Saturday’s win over Massachusetts, which improved the Rams to 2-1 in conference play.
“I just think everybody is willing to sacrifice,” Martin said. “We’ve got guys who come in off the bench and know their roles. They come in, play with energy. And I feel like the rest of the team just feeds off that.”
The Rams have settled into a nine-man rotation for most of the year. They actually went a little bit deeper last year, but the roles felt less defined. The depth has been steadier this year.
Walker tops the charts among the bench contributors. He ranks fourth on the team with 8.5 points per game and is doing it efficiently. He leads the league in field goal percentage. His 67 percent mark would set a school record if Walker maintains his current pace and if he reaches the qualifying mark of 200 attempts. He’s currently at 72.
Walker has scored at least six points in 11 consecutive games and has been in double figures five times.
“He’s been tremendous all year for us, both ends of the floor, but particularly at the offensive end,” Cox said. “He’s just got it going.”
It all begs the question of whether Walker should play even more. He currently averages 20.3 points per game, seventh on the team, though he has been above that mark twice in the last three games.
Martin is playing starter minutes as the team’s most versatile contributor. He’s averaging 7.9 points per game while ranking second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game.
“Let’s be honest. I know he’s going to be mad at me, but he’s listed at 6-5 and he’s probably 6-3 and a half,” Cox said after last week’s win over St. Joe’s, in which Martin grabbed 12 rebounds. “For him to come out there and do what he did today – 12 rebounds in 25 minutes – he’s a Martin. He’s a warrior and he plays to win. A kid like that is a winner. You have to find ways to keep him on the floor.”
The backcourt depth has been provided by Sebastian Thomas and Jalen Carey. The steady hand and playmaking abilities of Thomas have stood out throughout the season. He ranks third on the team in assists. Carey has had a bumpy ride through his first season-and-a-half in Kingston but continues to show potential. He had 11 points against UMass, a season-high.
“Antwan and Malik have been consistent for us throughout the year,” Cox said after the UMass win. “I consider them starters. When you’re able to bring Bassy off the bench, it’s a nice change of pace. And then Jalen, he played his butt off tonight. That provided us with tremendous depth and it bodes well for us moving forward.”
The win over UMass continued a solid start to league play for the Rams, who dropped their opener to red-hot Davidson after leading for much of the game. They were set to carry their 2-1 A-10 mark into a Wednesday game with La Salle.
