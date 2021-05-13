The North Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team has made itself right at home as it moves down to Division II this season. The Skippers opened the season with an 11-9 win over Portsmouth then rolled past Ponaganset 20-2 on Tuesday. The Skippers will host East Greenwich on Thursday night.
Photos: Michael Derr
