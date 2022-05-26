NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Skippers swept the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16) during a Division I boys volleyball showdown on Monday at North Kingstown High School.
The Skippers have now won nine matches in a row since losing back-to-back matches to Hendricken and La Salle Academy at the end of April.
“Any time you can beat Hendricken when they’re in the gym, you feel like you’ve accomplished something,” North Kingstown head coach Brian Hesford said. “So, I feel really good about tonight, for sure. And as far as any winning streak goes, we’ve been taking it one day at a time. Like literally, we’ve been humble. We had a rough middle of the season there and the guys have been putting in their work daily, and so, they’ve been reaping some of the rewards of their efforts here the last few weeks.”
Tyler Yang, a junior setter, paced the North Kingstown offense with 31 assists, while Mason Andrade, a senior, added 13 kills, four blocks, four aces, and nine digs. It was another strong showing for Andrade, who set the school’s single-season kills record in North’s previous match.
Skippers junior Ryan Murphy added six digs and three kills, and Cam Alexander, a senior, recorded eight kills, while Sean McManus, also a senior, contributed four kills and three blocks.
“It feels great,” McManus said of the winning streak. “I feel that we’ve really come together as a team. We’re being more aggressive on defense and that’s really helped us to keep winning games.”
Rounding out the scoring for North Kingstown was Jared Samson, a junior, and Cody Tow, a freshman, who finished with five kills apiece.
Hawks junior setter Brian Garrepy set the stride for Hendricken with 25 assists and nine digs. Seniors Ryan Osley, Evan Dion, and Andrew Picard registered six kills each, and Osley and Dion contributed a block each.
Hendricken junior Devin Lynch added four kills and four blocks, while senior Jay Hammond recorded four kills and two blocks.
With the win, North Kingstown improved its overall record to 14-2. The Skippers played again on Wednesday at Cranston West, but that score was unavailable at press time. North Kingstown will conclude its regular season schedule at home on Friday evening against Cranston East.
After that, the Skippers will prepare for the playoffs and continue taking it one game at a time.
“There’s always a lot to work on,” Hesford said. “But we are feeling confident. But we also know that the road is going to be hard and there’s going to be a lot of challenges along the way.”
McManus believes the team has what it takes to make a memorable run, as long as everyone stays locked in.
“I feel like we’ve got a chance if we stay focused throughout the next couple of weeks,” McManus said.
And Hendricken head coach Mike Harrington gave praise to the Skippers after the match.
“North is excellent,” Harrington said. “They have a combination of great athletes and some really experienced players, and they’re ready to make a good playoff run, and we’re hoping to do everything we can to see them again in the playoffs.”
