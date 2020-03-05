It’s safe to say the South Kingstown girls basketball team was ready for the playoffs.
The third-seeded Rebels blasted Portsmouth 76-34 on Monday night, the most impressive performance by a contender in the quarterfinals that have been played so far. Top-seeded La Salle won by 19 over East Greenwich but had to break a halftime tie to do it, while North Kingstown beat Wheeler by 14.
The Rebels had no trouble with sixth-seeded Portsmouth at either end, exploding for 45 points in the first half and allowing just 18. They slowed down only slightly in the second half, scoring 31 points and still out-scoring the Patriots by 15.
Jami Hill led four players in double figures with 14 points, Hayden Hill scored 13, Sydni Vesterholm had 11 and Faith Hutchins scored 10.
The Rebels and Patriots were meeting for the second consecutive year in the quarterfinals. Last year, South Kingstown won by 20 on its way to a runner-up finish.
The win earns South Kingstown a trip to the semifinals, which will be delayed from Thursday to Sunday due to the coronavirus cases linked to St. Raphael Academy. The Saints and Barrington were forced to postpone their quarterfinal game until Saturday. The Rebels will draw the winner of that game.
Mariners started strong in D-II bracket
Before falling short against top-seeded Portsmouth in the quarterfinals, the Narragansett boys basketball team went on the road for a preliminary-round victory over Pilgrim. The ninth-seeded Mariners beat the No. 8 Patriots 76-66 on Friday night.
The Mariners were topped by Ethan Betts and Matt Calabro, who scored 18 points apiece, while BJ Richards chipped in 15, and Colby Corson 14.
Pilgrim was led by its juniors with forward Tyriek Weeks topping all scorers with 20 points, while Kenny Rix, a guard, had 17, forward Jared Reminder 12, and point guard Peter Kay 10.
“It was a great team win,” Narragansett head coach Kyle Bodington said. “We worked hard this week in practice. We had some ups and downs this season, but the team wanted to come out here and prove that we can hang with the rest of the teams in D-II.”
Pilgrim junior Joe Izzi recorded the first bucket of the game, but then Narragansett answered with seven straight points, starting with a lay-in from Richards, and then a 3-ball from Corson, before Betts buried a bank shot, which gave the Mariners a 7-2 edge.
Over the next four minutes, Narragansett more than doubled its advantage at 19-7 after a baseline jumper from Betts, two layups from Corson, and one each from Calabro and Atticus Duncan.
Pilgrim did pull within 23-20, with 5:20 remaining in the first half, after a 13-4 spurt where Reminder buried a trey, Weeks two turnaround jumpers, and Rix a 3-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play.
With 2:07 left, Narragansett’s Calabro made a layup, while he was fouled, and then the free throw to complete the three-point play, and that gave the Mariners a 33-22 buffer. Rix answered for Pilgrim with a 3-pointer from the right-wing and got the Pats within eight and that’s where they stood at halftime, down 35-27.
With 11 minutes left, the Mariners expanded their buffer to 16 points after Richards registered a three-point play, Betts a layup, and Calabro a bank shot. Five minutes later, Pilgrim sophomore Stephen Soulliere sank a corner trey and inched the Pats within 59-53, but that’s as close as they would get.
“I love coming out here on the road and getting a big playoff win,” Betts said.
SK boys bow out
Last year, South Kingstown delivered the biggest upset of the Division I playoffs with a preliminary-round win over No. 6 La Salle, but there was no repeat for the Rebels this year.
In the same 6 vs. 11 matchup, the Rebels hit the road for Smithfield and were dealt an 85-64 loss. Three Sentinels lit it up, with Matt LaSalandra scoring 25 points, Christian Carmosino tallying 23 and Justin Tedeschi going for 22.
South Kingstown’s Myles Tyler-Robinson led all scorers in his final game as a Rebel with 27 points. Justin Brown and Shane Jedson chipped in eight apiece.
The Rebels finished with a 6-14 overall record.
