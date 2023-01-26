NARRAGANSETT — A cold, wet night in January felt a little like a summer evening on Boon Street thanks to Owen Degnan and Mekhi Wilson.
With play-making abilities honed in pickup games at the Pier’s basketball proving ground, Degnan and Wilson combined for 40 points while frequently setting up each other and their teammates for buckets on Monday night. Their play helped make the difference in an evenly-matched game as the Narragansett High School boys basketball team beat North Kingstown 62-54.
“They’re our two captains,” Narragansett head coach Phil Rattenni said. “They’re really kind of leading this team right now and they’re doing a great job of executing what we want to do.”
Degnan scored 22 and Wilson tallied 18, and they were thrilled to lead the winning effort. Not only are the Mariners trying to scratch out enough victories to make the playoffs, they felt some extra meaning on the quest for this one. Former head coach Kyle Bodington is now leading North Kingstown, adding some friendly competitivenss to a budding rivalry.
“They’re kind of our rivals,” Wilson said. “Since it’s our old coach, we always want to compete with them. It’s a great feeling to get the win.”
The teams came into Monday’s game with the same record. Narragansett has won two in a row and now sits at 3-8 in Division I play. The defeat puts the Skippers at 2-9 in D-I. They continue to be without sophomore standout Elisha Johnson-Dixon, who was off to a great start in December before breaking his hand. The Skippers have also been struggling at the free-throw line all season.
“It’s a grind but the kids are working hard,” Bodington said. “They’re a great group. We’re missing our best player. That’s not an excuse. It’s a reality. If we have him in the lineup, we’re probably 7-3. That’s just part of the growing pains. What I wanted this team to do is to learn how to play without him so if we did get him back, we’re even better, and we’re working hard at that.”
Braden Brochu poured in a game-high 31 points for the Skippers on Monday, but the Mariners always seemed to have an answer. A 13-2 run in the third quarter gave them a lead they never lost. North got as close as three in the fourth quarter, but Degnan and Wilson had the finishing touch. They teamed up to score Narragansett’s last 14 points. A 7-2 burst over the final 1:49 locked up the victory for the Mariners.
“It meant a lot to us,” Degnan said. “We came out of halftime and we really wanted to get some stops.”
Degnan and Wilson have had the ball in their hands a lot this season, though neither would ever be cast as a point guard. Degnan has the height to play inside, while Wilson is best known for his football abilities as a bruising running back. But they can handle the ball, and the system Narragansett is running – where positions aren’t really a thing – plays to their ability as facilitators.
“Just trying to make the right play,” Degnan said. “Trying to find the open guy.”
“It’s all about matchups,” Wilson said. “We all can play every position.”
Wilson is a particularly tough cover. Guards who draw him on the perimeter can’t be happy about it.
“We kind of moved him off the block, away from that four position and put him outside more, because he is a matchup nightmare,” Rattenni said. “He’s super unselfish. I think he enjoys making that pass as much as he does making a layup or a jumper from the elbow.”
North Kingstown’s comeback efforts in the fourth quarter were led by Brochu, who scored his team’s last 11 points.
“Brochu has areally stepped his game up,” Bodington said. “The last three games, he’s been up over 20 points. He’s doing a great job. We’ve got to find someone else to help him and open things up a little bit.”
Before Narragansett took control, the Skippers had led 32-28 at halftime thanks to six straight points from Brochu and Michael DeOrsey.
“Flashes of that game, we played great basketball,” Bodington said. “Second half, we got away from what got us there. And we’ve got to hit free throws. We’re shooting under 50 percent for the year. I don’t care who’s coaching, who’s playing – you’re not going to win many ball games doing that.”
Trent Sterner added 11 points for the Skippers and DeOrsey scored six. For Narragansett, Van Limoges chipped in eight points and Nate MacFarlane scored five.
With about three weeks remaining in the regular season, Both teams will be looking to grab enough wins for a playoff berth.
North hosts Bishop Hendricken on Friday before a more manageable stretch.
“We’ve got winnable games down the stretch,” Bodington said. “This was one we wanted, and we didn’t get it. But we’ll just keep fighting.”
Narragansett was slated to visit Barrington Wednesday and Central on Friday.
“That’s still our goal, making the playoffs,” Rattenni said. “You’ve got to get five wins to get in, so that’s what we need. Get in and then try to make the most of it.”
