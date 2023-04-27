Division II boys lacrosse is shaping up as a rough-and-tumble circuit, and South Kingstown and Prout have both kept themselves in contention.
After a 3-0 start, the Rebels dropped back-to-back games against Cumberland and Middletown, two teams that are staking claim to the top of the standings. The Rebels lost by just one goal to the Clippers before falling 16-4 to Middletown.
In need of a bounce back, the Rebels got it on Monday with a 19-7 win over Coventry, putting their record at 4-2.
Prout has been in a similar boat, starting strong before dropping games to the Rebels, plus Cumberland and Middletown. The Crusaders played Middletown tough on Monday, jumping to an early lead before the Islanders rallied to a 9-7 win.
Prout is just behind South Kingstown in the standings with a 4-3 record.
The local rivals will meet again on May 4. The Rebels prevailed 8-4 in the first matchup on April 11.
The D-II standings have Middletown and Cumberland at the top with one loss each. South Kingstown, Prout and Pilgrim are bunched up behind them.
