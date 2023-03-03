March is the most wonderful time of the year in college basketball, and Tammi Reiss wants her team to remember that.
It’s all about embracing the excitement for the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team as it lines up for the Atlantic 10 Tournament. That perspective wasn’t quite front and center last year, when the Rams stumbled down the stretch then made an early exit from the conference tourney.
“It’s the best time of year,” said Reiss, who was named A-10 Coach of the Year earlier this week. “This is supposed to be exciting and fun. It’s hitting a reset button, and that’s easier with a team coming off a conference championship. We’re happy, we’re excited and we’re ready to play.”
The Rams arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night and will begin tournament play Friday at 5 p.m., against No. 7 George Washington at Chase Fieldhouse. Their goal is to win it; an NCAA trip may not be possible without the automatic bid that goes to the champ.
Seeded second, the Rams enter with momentum after a dominant win in their season finale secured a share of the regular-season conference title with UMass.
“We definitely got a little bit down on ourselves last year,” guard Sophie Phillips said. “I think coming off winning the championship gave us some energy that wasn’t there last year and hopefully that can take us as far as we want it to.”
Bottling the season finale performance would be nice, especially on the energy front. That’s where the fun comes in.
“We’ve got to be hungry and the way you play the game has to look that way, because everybody’s coming,” Reiss said. “That’s my concern - are we going to come in like it’s another regular game or are we going to come in ready to punch? That is the thing that you’ve got to have in the postseason - you’ve got to get that excitement level up. You’ve got to put a smile on your face and be excited and joyful, which we weren’t in the past. Every time we go to that tourney, we have kind of a doom and gloom about us, where we feel like we have to do something.”
At its best - with the right mindset factored in - the Rams are as good as anybody in the league. They finished the regular season at 23-5 and 14-2 in A-10 play, their only league losses coming against top-seeded UMass and fourth-seeded Fordham. The defeat at Fordham came on a buzzer-beater.
The toughest part of the league schedule came late in the year, and URI navigated it well.
“I think we learned we’re more resilient than we think,” senior Madison Hattix-Covington said. “We’re a younger team and we’re newer. With young teams, a lot of times you get pushed to a point where you either fight back or give up. And we didn’t give up.”
Rhody was also the No. 2 seed last year, when it lost in the quarterfinals to No. 7 St. Joseph’s. The loss continued a string of bad luck at the A-10 Tournament. The Rams have not won a conference tournament game since 2016, losing seven in a row, including each of their tourney games since Reiss took over the program.
“I have a bucket list of the things we have not done,” Reiss said. “One of them was winning a conference championship, and it was why I wanted to stay here at Rhode Island. The second thing is winning a damn Atlantic 10 tournament game. We’ve lost every game we’ve played there. That bothers me. It burns me.”
George Washington beat No. 10 Duquesne to earn a shot at URI. The Colonials came into the tournament with losses in four of their previous five games after initially looking like a contender earlier in the season. URI beat them 61-47 in their lone regular-season meeting, which came on Feb. 8.
A win on Friday would send the Rams to the semifinals, where their likeliest opponent would be a third-seeded St. Louis team that is red-hot. The Billikens won eight of their last nine games, including a victory over UMass.
The top-seeded Minutewomen loom on the other side of the bracket.
Winning the title might be the only path to the NCAA Tournament for all the contenders. UMass is the league’s top team in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, checking in at 59. URI is at 69. In ESPN’s bracket projections, UMass is penciled in for the automatic bid, and URI is in the “Next Four Out” category.
The Rams have made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, back in 1996.
“We’ve had a great year up to this point,” Phillips said. “Now it’s one and done so we have to give everything we have.”
