Kingston is home to one of the nation’s top point guards.
University of Rhode Island senior Fatts Russell was named on Monday to the watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, which honors the top point guard in college basketball. Russell is one of 20 candidates on the preseason list for the annual award, which is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor is in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of college basketball personnel determines the watch list.
“Since 2004, the Hall of Fame has had the honor of bestowing the Bob Cousy Award on the best point guards in the collegiate game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The list is comprised of many outstanding student-athletes and we know the fans are very excited to see them take the floor. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will allow fans to support their favorite players throughout the season and eventually play a part in helping us to select our winner. We greatly appreciate the support of Dell Technologies, the fans, our selection committee and the namesake of the award, Mr. Bob Cousy.”
Russell is one of three players from the Atlantic 10 on the list, along with Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard. An All-America candidate heading into 2020-21, Russell has 1,255 career points, leaving him 745 away from becoming the second player in program history to reach 2,000. Carlton Owens – who scored 2,114 points from 1984-88 – is the only current member of the 2,000-point club for Rhode Island.
After freshman stardom off the bench and an up-and-down sophomore campaign, Russell surged last season, leading the Rams and finishing third in the Atlantic 10 with 18.8 points per game. He also was second in the country with 2.87 steals per game, and his 86 steals were the second most in a single-season in program history. With 169 career steals entering 2020-21, Russell needs just 38 to tie Keith Cothran’s program record of 207, set from 2006-10.
A First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection and a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team as a junior, Russell was one of 30 players nationally named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy 2020 Midseason Team. He was one of just 15 players nationally named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Defensive Player of the Year Team. Russell was the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association District I Player of the Year, as well as a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2019-20 Division I All-District 4 First Team.
College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.
Recent winners include Payton Pritchard (Oregon, 2020), Ja Morant (Murray State, 2019) and Jalen Brunson (Villanova, 2018).
