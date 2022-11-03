Four late goals lifted the North Kingstown boys soccer team to a rivalry win and an undefeated regular season. The Skippers matched up with South Kingstown in the season finale on Friday night. It was an even game until the Skippers broke out late for a 4-0 victory. They finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record in Division I and will be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. South Kingstown finished 8-3-3 and will be the No. 3 seed.
Do you believe the results of this year’s election will make a positive or negative impact on your community?
Rhode Island voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose the first new face to represent the state's 2nd congressional district in 20 years as leading candidates Seth Magaziner and Allan Fung vie to replace the retiring James Langevin, who has served in the role since 2001. The tightly-contested congressional race is just one of a number of important contests taking place Tuesday as the state will also select its next Governor, voters will decide the fate of a number of high-priced ballot initiatives and towns up and down Rhode Island select their local officials in a number of highly-divisive and politicized town council and school committee races. Do you believe the results of this year’s election will make a positive or negative impact on your community? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
