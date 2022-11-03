Four late goals lifted the North Kingstown boys soccer team to a rivalry win and an undefeated regular season. The Skippers matched up with South Kingstown in the season finale on Friday night. It was an even game until the Skippers broke out late for a 4-0 victory. They finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record in Division I and will be the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. South Kingstown finished 8-3-3 and will be the No. 3 seed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.