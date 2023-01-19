SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A quiet first period and a 1-0 deficit early in the second was no problem for the highest scoring hockey team in the state.
Jacob Correira delivered a hat trick as the Narragansett/Chariho co-op team scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win over Cranston West on Saturday night. The Gulls have now scored 45 goals in seven league games, more than any team in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.
“I’m just happy to help the team score. If I can score three, that helps us. If I can’t, then I just want to do what I can,” Correira said. “We’ve got freshmen scoring, all lines scoring. Everyone on this team is really good.”
The victory was the second in a row for the Gulls since a disappointing loss to South Kingstown. They bounced back with a win over Ponaganset, then kept it going against Cranston West. Nariho is now 5-2 on the season.
“The SK game was kind of wake-up call,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “We came out kind of flat. We were doing some things we don’t really preach. We had some bad turnovers. We addressed that stuff and it was a clean one against Ponaganset. They’re a tough team. We really needed to play our best defensive game of the season and we did. Mason Campbell had an unbelievable game – 40-something saves.”
While the Gulls were thrilled with the defensive effort against the Chieftains, it’s offense that has been the story. After tallying one goal in a season-opening loss to Portsmouth, they’ve scored at least three in every league game since. Correira leads the state in points with 19. He and teammate Ethan Travis – a freshman – are tied for the league lead in goals with 12. Senior Sean Lyons ranks third in the state in points.
“When we play at the top of our game, there’s no reason we can’t hang with the teams at the top of the division,” Meade said. “We’re excited to see Portsmouth and SK again. Can’t wait to see Lincoln and some of these teams at the top of their division that we haven’t seen yet. We’re looking forward to seeing where we fit. I think we have the guys in place.”
Cranston West scored the first goal of Saturday’s game about three minutes into the second period. The Gulls had come out a bit slow, but once they warmed up, it was a different game.
Correira started the onslaught with a breakaway goal at 7:54 of the second period. Travis gave the Gulls the lead just over a minute later when he tucked in a rebound.
“The key to success this game was our breakouts,” Correira said. “We’ve kind of struggled with that, but this game, we had the defense making good passes, forwards swinging it and making good plays. That’s how we won.”
The lead expanded from there as the Gulls delivered a dominant third period. Correira scored early in the frame, then hit the hat trick with 5:26 remaining. Freshman Preston Abbott delivered the final tally.
Travis and Lyons each finished with two assists. Mason Campbell made 16 saves.
“We’ve had kind of a trend where we come out a little bit slow and then find ourselves as the game goes on,” Meade said. “Lot of penalties to start. Once we got back to five-on-five and got ourselves together, we cleaned it up. It was 3-0 in the third period. We kind of hung tough and weathered the storm, then took care of it the way we needed.”
In addition to their success in league play, the Gulls won the Ocean State Credit Union tournament in Coventry over the holiday break. And they believe there’s still more left in the tank. A few players have been working back from injuries and Prout transfer Josh Ewing-Chow is just about to become eligible after sitting out due to RIIL transfer rules.
“We’ve got some key guys coming back later in the season,” Meade said. “We’re only going to keep getting better.”
Nariho will take on West Warwick/EWG and North Smithfield this weekend. The month concludes with key matchups against Lincoln and Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton, who lead the Division II-B sub-division.
“We’re looking forward to showing everyone what we can do,” Correira said.
