Transfer Allen Betrand is officially in the fold for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team on the heels of his verbal commitment earlier this month. Rhode Island head coach David Cox announced the addition of Betrand to the 2020-21 men’s basketball roster on Thursday. He has two years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules, unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA.
Betrand – a 6-5, 200-pound sharpshooter – earned All-CAA Third-Team recognition after averaging 13.6 points per game for Towson last season. The Tigers’ second-leading scorer, he shot 38.7 percent (46-for-119) from 3-point range and led the conference in free throw shooting at 88.6 percent (78-for-88). Since entering the transfer portal, Betrand was being heavily recruited by Rhode Island, Butler, Dayton, DePaul, Richmond and Minnesota. Betrand will have two seasons of eligibility for the Rams.
“Allen is a strong, mature guard with a powerful offensive game,” Cox said. “He is a potent shooter from the perimeter who also knows how to get to the free throw line. He understands what it takes to lead a successful program, as he proved with Towson. To be able to add a young man the caliber of Allen is very exciting.”
No changes to transfer rule for upcoming season
The NCAA’s Division I Council approved a resolution last Wednesday that outlined its intention to adopt a comprehensive legislative package creating uniform rules governing eligibility after transfer for student-athletes in all sports, which could include a move to allow immediate eligibility for basketball transfers. That change, however, would not be decided on until January, meaning basketball transfers currently hoping for immediate eligibility are out of luck. URI has four such transfers in Betrand, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and Malik Martin.
Talk of allowing immediate eligibility has been swirling for months, and reports said that a possible May vote would put the move into effect for the 2020-21 season. Votes were eventually pushed back and no action was taken.
The NCAA initially announced in February that it would consider immediate eligibility in all sports. Currently, Division I rules permit student-athletes in all sports except baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey to immediately compete after a first transfer. The waiver process, which grants relief under certain circumstances, has proved unsustainable.
URI signee Leggett was target of alleged attempted murder
ESPN reported last week that URI incoming freshman guard Ishmael Leggett was the apparent target of an attempted murder by former classmate Luke Hill, a one-time Oregon football signee. Leggett was unharmed after Hill reportedly fired a gun multiple times from a car last Monday outside Leggett’s home in Maryland.
“I am aware of the situation with Ishmael Leggett and have been in contact with him and his family,” URI coach David Cox said in a statement. “Thankfully, he was not harmed, as his well-being is my primary concern.”
Leggett and Hill were former classmates at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. A highly-touted football prospect, Hill committed to Oregon but was informed in the spring that he would not be joining the Ducks.
Leggett signed with URI in November as one of the jewels of the 2020 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 guard is a three-star prospect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.