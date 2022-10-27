NARRAGANSETT — The season began with two consecutive defeats.
The Narragansett High School girls soccer team hasn’t lost since.
A 3-0 victory over Cranston East on Monday kept the trend going and provided a bold contrast. The Thunderbolts were one of the teams that beat Narragansett in that 0-2 start, but they couldn’t keep up with the streaking Mariners in the rematch. Three second-half goals broke a scoreless tie and sent Narragansett to another win.
“We talked a lot about the last game against them, especially it being senior day and having implications for the playoffs,” Narragansett coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “We talked about what didn’t work the last time we played them. It was a great outcome.”
The Narragansett program has played in two D-III championship games in the last four years and looks capable of another playoff run this season. The Mariners are 7-3-3 heading into their final game of the season on Friday. Only Toll Gate and Westerly have better records in Division III, and Narragansett owns a tie and a win against those two teams.
Monday’s matchup with Cranston East doubled as senior night, and the second-half surge made it an extra special evening. It was a 0-0 game when Anna Hart scored in the 46th minute. She chased down a through ball and got just enough distance on a Cranston East defender to blast home the first goal of the game.
Maya DeAngelis made a similar play for goal number two in the 57th minute, converting on a breakaway thanks to a pretty setup by Bridget Blessing. Chelo capped the scoring in the 61st minute.
“I think we started to figure out they’re very strong centrally,” Mahoney said. “We started to play it down the flanks. We had to be creative. Against their defense, you can’t just stand up top and wait. You have to create, and that’s what our forwards and mids were able to do.”
Goalie Grace Blessing made five saves en route to her fifth clean sheet of the season.
All in all, it was a fitting finish for seniors Blessing, Chelo, Hart and Jessie Boutin. Though a small class, the group has had an outsize impact.
“I can’t say enough,” Mahoney said. “They have been pivotal from the beginning. They went through those COVID years that were brutal. Even when they were younger, they were leaders. On the field, off the field, they have been great examples of what leadership is – all four of them.”
