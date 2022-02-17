The Prout School boys basketball team will certainly be battle-tested as it heads into the playoffs.
The Crusaders concluded a gauntlet of a stretch run on Tuesday with a 46-45 loss to first-place Ponaganset. It was the team’s sixth loss in its last seven games, all against upper echelon teams in D-III. While the defeats dropped the Crusaders from fifth place in the standings down to ninth, there’s hope that the experience will pay off in the postseason.
“We were just talking about how it’s not even basketball at this point – it’s the other stuff. It’s being safe with the ball, being a bit more physical with our rebounding,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “Our sets are fine, but it doesn’t come down to that. It comes down to the things you have to do to beat the really good teams.”
Prout put itself in the mix in D-III by winning eight of nine games in January and early February, but they knew what was to come. They lost to Moses Brown, Mt. Hope and Times 2 Academy before grabbing an important win over North Smithfield. On Friday, Times 2 held off the Crusaders again for a 57-54 win. Prout then put a scare into Ponaganset on Tuesday but fell just short.
Dave Figueroa scored 19 points and Casey Bazzano added 10 in Friday’s loss to Times 2. In the matchup with Ponaganset, Prout got 12 points from Jared Ledo, plus nine each by Figueroa and Chris Pimentel.
Narragansett wrestling back in business
The Narragansett High School wrestling team has found the right combination of youth, experience and growing leadership for a resurgent year. The Mariners had just two wrestlers in 2019 but are up to 15 this year. Under new head coach Michael Gallagher, a former Mariner state champ, the team won eight matches in a row since the end of January to finish 8-5. The team also placed sixth in the freshman state tournament.
Drew Giannetto won a freshman state title and is 9-2 on the year. Mason Knight has a 9-4 mark. Cash Trelinsky has made a splash with a 14-5 record and a runner-up finish at freshman states. Freshman Jack Giannetto has gone 16-5 at 152 pounds and was also a freshman states runner-up. Ray McConnell has gone 18-2 and won a title at the JV state tournament. Juniors Connor Winfield and Collin Morgan are the team captains and have both lost just two matches all season.
Also contributing are Eli Sweet, Matt Timpson and Guy Stanton. The Mariners are hoping to make some noise at sectionals this weekend.
