NARRAGANSETT — Jack McMahon knew he had a good chance of winning Friday night’s Blessing of the Fleet Road Race, held under sweltering conditions. It was the other goal that the former Bishop Hendricken star set for himself that he believed would be a bit more difficult.
McMahon was hoping that after crossing the finish line near The Towers at Narragansett Pier, he would have enough time — and energy — to cheer on his dad, Michael, and three sisters, Laurel, Abby and Lily, who were also competing and still on the course for the popular 10-miler.
Putting congratulatory hugs and his cool-down run on hold after capturing individual honors, McMahon beelined to a spot near the 7.5-mile mark where he made it in time to see the first of his four family members, Laurel, pass the checkpoint.
“I had to make it,” he said. “(After Laurel) I was able to see all of them. My aunt was at the finish line. She told me what direction to go and I just went. I got over there with about two minutes to spare. I cut it close.”
The one place where the recent Butler University grad did not cut it close was in his own race. After running neck-and-neck with eventual second-place finisher and UMass-Lowell senior-to-be Hunter Marion between miles four and five, McMahon broke away from his rival and ran the final half of the race solo en route to a winning time of 50 minutes, 49 seconds. He was more than a minute ahead of Marion, who secured runner-up honors for the second straight year with a time of 51:53.
In the women’s race, Kenzie Doyle made it back-to-back titles with a runaway victory. The La Salle Academy alum and UMass-Lowell runner finished 18th overall with a time of 57:15. Finishing second was Ewa Zaborowska, 32, of Somerville, Massachusetts, in 59:05 (26th overall).
McMahon was among a large pack of about 10 runners in the early stages of the men’s race, one that included Marion, onetime East Greenwich star Mark Feigen (third, 53:28) and former Hawk and 2021 winner Nick Celico (fourth, 53:57). The talented group hit their opening mile in five minutes and were 10:30 at mile two.
Marion was the first to breakaway, putting on a surge around four miles on Knowlesway. McMahon was the only runner to respond.
“He threw in a move at four (miles) and it was just us between four and five (miles),” said the Warwick native. “I was able to take the lead by five miles.”
Once in control, the 22-year-old McMahon built a sizable gap over Marion in the next few miles heading down Route 108. By the time he reached the long downhill portion of the race on Old Point Judith Road at just over six miles, he was well on his way to becoming the third former Hendricken star to capture the Narragansett race in the last six years. Brian Doyle won back-to-back crowns in 2018-19 and Celico from two years ago.
“Once I was able to create some space (on Marion) I just wanted to hold it from there, just try and hold 4:55 miles,” he said. “I wanted to use the downhill to match what I already had. Once I had a gap, I didn’t want to do anything different because of the heat.”
McMahon, a multiple all-stater and state champion at Hendricken, still has a couple more years of eligibility left at Butler, where he’ll be attending grad school this fall. He’s hoping to improve on his PRs of 13:55 for 5K and 29:18 for 10K.
Narragansett High School junior-to-be Cole Francis was among the top 10 at Friday’s race. Francis was ninth overall in 55:19.
“I wanted to go out a little hot and just try and click off 5:30s and just feel it out,” said Francis, who was 24th in 2022 with a time of 56:38. “Last year I just surged up the hill at mile four and just really stepped on it at that point. I did the same thing this year. I am really happy how it turned out. I’m happy with the effort.”
The performance by Francis, one of the state’s leading contenders to win the individual title at the cross-country championships this fall, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Mariner standout has been putting together steady weeks of quality training this summer in preparation for his junior year of cross country and track. In a 5K time trial last week, the 16-year-old harrier clocked 15:16.
“I’m not a big mileage guy, just push the workouts, easy days easy and hard days hard,” he said. “I have just been really consistent.”
Several former RI high school stars were among the top finishers. In addition to McMahon, Feigen and Celico, Burrillville’s Mitchell Dailey was fifth in 54:05, La Salle all-stater and Davidson College senior Joseph dos Reis placed seventh (54:20) and Prout track coach and former Crusader Ross MacAndrew finished tenth (55:25). Among others were South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo (11th, 55:57), recent East Greenwich grad Nick Martin (12th, 56:09), one-time EG star Ben Fazio (14th, 56:41), and Jacob Connolly, a 2022 grad of East Greenwich (15th, 56:53).
As for Doyle, she was on a mission from the start. The 22-year-old runner didn’t let the hot and humid conditions slow her down. That became evident from the start when she already held a significant gap on the chase pack by the first mile on Ocean Drive, which she passed in 5:24.
“I went out a little hard,” she said. “That first mile is downhill. It’s always a fast one. I just always have to remember — just stay relaxed and stay calm when I look down on my watch and see that I flew out faster than I had anticipated.”
Doyle improved on her winning time from last year’s race where she beat fellow La Salle alum and two-time Blessing champion Jeanne Mack by six seconds with a time of 57.31. She admitted the heat — the temperature reached almost 90 degrees at the start — didn’t necessarily slow her down.
“It was pretty hot. Honestly, I expected it to be worse than it was,” she said. “I was kind of in cruise control. I just tried not to worry about the heat and just tried to focus on myself. It was really helpful out there because my family was all around at different parts of the course with water and ice bags, ERG and everything. They were supporting me all the way.”
Based on what she did in 2022 and her past year at UMass-Lowell, Doyle’s victory didn’t come as much of a surprise. She’s coming off a senior campaign where she earned NCAA Division I championship appearances in cross country and the 10K during outdoor track.
She still has one more year of eligibility left for cross country and indoor track and two remaining for outdoor track.
“I am still trying to figure out where I’m going to race those seasons,” she said. “I was really, really pleased with my (year). It was beyond what I could ever ask for. I worked really hard to accomplish my goals, and I ended up accomplishing all of them. I feel I set pretty high standards for myself. I’d say that’s a good thing. This year I just want to keep it rolling.”
Doyle will be back on the Narragansett streets on Aug. 12 when she toes the line in a race that bears the name of her late father and legendary RI marathoner — the 16th annual Bobby Doyle Summer Classic.
“I’ll probably just keep it at these two races through the summer,” she said. “I’ll definitely be there racing. I’m not sure what the goal is. I was just trying to get through this race first before I thought about it. I definitely want to improve on last year. Last year I got a little too ahead of myself and I think I went out at 5:08 (for the first mile). I ended up running like 5:35 (per mile pace). I definitely died. I definitely want to run more even (splits) this year.”
Among top local finishers on the women’s side were Richmond’s Danielle Doyle (sixth/48th overall, 1:06.05), former Coventry standout Haley Oliver (eighth/106th overall, 1:07.47), Cranston East alum Shayna Cousineau (tenth/109th overall, 1:07.19). and ex-La Salle standout Alicia DeCastro (11th/110th overall, 1:07.26). Danielle Doyle is the sister-in-law of the race’s winner and wife of two-time BOF champion Brian Doyle.
Dan Nolte of Cranston won the walk competition in a time of 2:18:36.
Male age group winners in the run were Francis (19-and-under); McMahon (20-29); Feigen (30-39); Ryan Kenny (40-49); Michael Dolan (50-59); Jeffrey Vuono (60-69); and Bob Segal (70-79). Female age group winners were Oliver (19-and-under); Doyle (20-29); Ewa Zaborowska (30-39); Ellen Binder (40-49); Diane Senecal (50-59); and Jana Gillette (60-69).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.