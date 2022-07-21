Post 39 swept a season finale doubleheader with Howard Rogers Post 25 on Tuesday night in Pawtucket, winning 4-2 and 4-0. The South County squad will hit the postseason with four wins in its last five games. The playoffs begin Thursday.
Do you support the growth of marijuana businesses in your town?
The North Kingstown Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to let voters decide the future of marijuana businesses in their community with a local ballot question in November's election. The measure comes weeks after similar motions in South Kingstown and Narragansett and is in reaction to a statewide law legalizing marijuana that passed earlier this year. Do you support the growth of marijuana businesses in your town? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
