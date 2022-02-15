SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Two days after the losing streak ended, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team was unable to start a win streak.
Matched with another Atlantic 10 contender following their win over first-place Davidson on Saturday, the Rams led in the first half, but ceded control in the second and couldn’t get their comeback efforts over the hump. Dayton held URI off for a 63-57 victory in a late-night game at the Ryan Center on Monday.
“We wanted to build on the momentum with another win,” URI coach David Cox said. “There are no moral victories, but we played a good game tonight. We’re playing some pretty good ball as of late. That’s a really good team obviously. We’ll take the good with the bad here. I thought we competed, we shared the ball, I thought our defensive game plan was excellent. There were a couple of lapses and when you play a team like that, you can’t have those lapses.”
Effort and energy was at a similar level as the Davidson win for the Rams, compared with some of the worst moments of the losing streak, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell to 13-11 and 4-8 in Atlantic 10 play.
Dayton, the youngest team in the country, flashed both its talent and its inexperience, but as has often been the case in its run to a 10-3 league mark, the good won out. The Flyers made a season-high 11 3-pointers and didn’t commit a turnover in the second half, while tallying 10 assists. An 11-0 run broke a 34-34 tie and put the Flyers in control.
“I want to give Anthony Grant and the Dayton Flyers a lot of credit. That second half spurt was the difference in the game,” Cox said. “I thought we played them well, though. Our defensive game was intact. We battled them on the boards. We took care of the ball. We shared the ball well. But that’s the number one defensive team in the conference and it looks like it. They’ve just got so much length and athleticism. They do a good job of positioning and physicality and obviously protecting the rim. Points are at a premium. Small margin of error. The difference tonight was the spurt that they went on.”
Both teams scuffled for parts of the first half. URI shot 32 percent from the field, which was actually the better of the two numbers. Dayton hit on just 24 percent, but five 3-pointers covered up some of the struggles. URI led by as many as six thanks to a 9-0 run midway through the half, but the Flyers worked back to a 24-24 tie at the break.
Three-pointers on three straight trips by the Flyers powered an 11-0 run in the second half. The Flyers ended up shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc and got more than half their points on 3s.
“We’ve been guarding the 3-point line really well throughout the season,” Cox said. “They got a little loose in the second half during that spurt. I thought those were transition 3s that they either walked into or hit ahead to. That was the difference. Obviously, they shot a good percentage for the game, but I thought we had contained them for the most part until that stretch in the second half.”
Dayton went up by 12 at 48-36 before Rhody made a move. Two free throws by Malik Martin, a jump hook in the lane by Makhi Mitchell and a putback from Makhel Mitchell made it 52-45. Jalen Carey drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 7:50 left to get the Rams within four.
The rally continued with a jumper by Jeremy Sheppard, a layup on the fast break by Carey and a bucket in the post by Makhel Mitchell that tied the game at 54-54 with 3:03 remaining.
At that point, Dayton had gone 6:34 without a field goal, but Mustapha Amzil stopped the cold stretch with a bang, drilling a 3-pointer at the 2:20 mark. That gave Dayton the lead for good, as URI didn’t hit another field goal until a jumper by Mitchell with 23 seconds left. The Flyers made six of eight free throws in the final 1:24.
Amzil’s slump-busting 3-pointer wound up as Dayton’s only field goal in the last 8:54. It was a similar story in the first meeting between the teams, when the Flyers survived a long drought for a win at UD Arena.
Toumani Camara carried Dayton early and finished with 17 points. Koby Brea hit four 3-pointers en route to 12 points.
Rhode Island didn’t have a double-digit scorer. Sheppard, Ishmael Leggett and Antwan Walker led the Rams with nine points each.
The turnover-prone Rams limited their giveaways to 11 and had 14 assists. Dayton managed to make the turnovers hurt, scoring 17 points off of them.
Two road games await URI, with trips to George Washington and St. Bonaventure on the docket.
