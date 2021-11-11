The first upset was a small one, a five seed beating the four.
The second upset was enormous - and it has the North Kingstown girls soccer team set to play for a championship.
The fifth-seeded Skippers surprised top-seeded Pilgrim for a 1-0 win on Wednesday night in the Division I semifinals. The Patriots had gone 14-1-1 in the regular season as a high-scoring juggernaut. They beat North Kingstown 5-0 and 4-0 in two meetings.
“That was amazing,” North Kingstown head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “What a great win for the girls. I can’t say enough about the kids on the field. They did their job and they did it well.”
The Skippers will face La Salle in the state championship game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Cranston Stadium. La Salle, too, is a somewhat unexpected entry, having finished as the third seed this year. The Rams upset No. 2 Cumberland in the semifinals.
North Kingstown will be making its first finals appearance since 2001. The program has had some strong groups on the brink of a return over the years but it’s this upset-minded squad that has broken through. With a mix of seniors and young talent, the Skippers weathered injuries and a mid-season slump to go 8-6-2 in the regular season. It seemed that a clear top group had emerged in the standings, but the Skippers crashed the party with a win over No. 4 Cranston West and now the top-seeded Patriots.
“We’re thrilled to be in the finals,” D’Arezzo said. “Just reallty exciting.”
Defense carried the day for the Skippers, though it wasn’t the typical formula for an upset that did it. The Skippers played with three forwards and tried to push up as much as possible, rather than sitting back and trying to hold off a powerful attack.
“They’ve been a scoring machine. They’ve been in the Division II finals, last year they were in the Division I finals. This year, they were on a mission from day one,” D’Arezzo said of Pilgrim.
“We packed in the first two games that we played them. We looked at the film and analyzed it, and we felt like we sat back too much and let them keep coming at us. We knew we had to do something different. Coach Storti, coach Caromile, and I were all on the same page. We said we needed to put three up front, go a little more offensive and try to get them back on their heels. That’s what we tried to do, and it worked out.”
Pilgrim had been shut out just once all season and was averaging about four-and-a-half goals per game. On the same day that she signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Wingate University, Kathryn Bourgeois played well in net and her defense clamped down. Pilgrim missed a penalty kick in the first half.
The Skippers broke a scoreless tie in the second half when Bridgette Toland blasted in a free kick. And one goal was enough.
“I was on the side of her screaming, ‘Hit it like you mean it. This is it. Go for it,’” D’Arezzo said. “She nailed it.”
The Skippers will now turn their attention to the finals, where they’ll try for one last upset. They lost 2-0 to La Salle in their only meeting with the Rams.
