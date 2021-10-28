SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown girls volleyball team moved to the brink of a fifth consecutive undefeated season on Monday night.
More importantly, the Skippers played up to those lofty standards.
Shaking off some recent bumps in the road, they swept past South Kingstown 26-24, 25-17 and 25-15 in front a big road crowd to go to 14-0 on the season.
“Most efficient we’ve played in two weeks,” head coach Brian Garrepy said. “We knew we were going to get punched like we did at La Salle and at Prout – loud gym, they’ve got a guy on the mic. We talk about how the pendulum needs to stay level for us and not swing too much. I thought there were times when they had a big swing and we had a dig and in transition put the ball away. We kept our composure in those moments.”
Ups and downs are relative for a team that’s unbeaten, but peaking at the tight time is a real goal for the Skippers, and has been throughout their championship streak. After scuffling a bit in a win over East Providence and needing the full five sets to beat Coventry, Monday’s win was more in line with the level the team wants to see this time of year.
“We played poorly at East Providence, we played poorly at Coventry,” Garrepy said. “We’re looking at this time of year to be playing our best ball. It was nice to come in here on a Monday night and say, ‘Hey, we played well enough in all facets of the game.’”
South Kingstown fell to 11-3 as its challenging stretch run struck again. The Rebels had won eight matches in a row before losing to Prout last Thursday.
The first set of Monday’s match was a sign that the Rebels were ready to contend. But some rare struggles in the serving department for North Kingstown – and strong serves by the Rebels – contributed to the tight score.
“We missed five serves in the first set and I don’t think they missed any,” Garrepy said. “That made that set a little tighter than it needed to be.”
From there, the Skippers were on target.
They took control in the second set for a 25-17 win and took a similar path in the third set, opening up a 22-12 lead. A block by Ava Wentworth helped the Rebels steady themselves and get to 22-15, but the Skippers finished strong. A kill by Abby Ryno capped a run of three straight points and secured the 25-15 win.
“It was the first night we really established a good middle. Carly Lafferty and Morgan Cheney were up. We set some good blocks and slowed them down a little bit. Carly Tomlinson is really tough to stop,” Garrepy said. “And I thought we swung out of the front row way more than we have recently. We had been swinging out of the back row. Our passing hadn’t been as crisp to target one. I thought we did a far better job of that tonight.”
Ryno led the Skippers with 17 kills, 11 digs and four aces, while Cassidy Cole had 15 kills, 12 digs and three aces. The two senior captains continue to lead the Skippers in all areas of the game, after being mostly front row contributors in the past.
The Rebels got 10 kills and four blocks from Wentworth. Tomlinson added seven kills and Ava Brock had five kills and five aces.
North Kingstown was set to close out the season on Wednesday against Portsmouth, with results unavailable at press time.
South Kingstown faces Coventry twice to finish the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.