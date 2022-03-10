PROVIDENCE - The South Kingstown Rebels girls basketball team had to climb a metaphorical mountain just to get to this year’s open state tournament. Starting out Division I play at 0-5, the Rebels rallied to turn their season around, finishing the regular season at 9-7.
Their reward for such a fantastic display of perseverance? An Elite Eight matchup with No. 2 Juanita Sanchez, a team that has only lost on one occasion all season, and walked their way past their first round opponent, 72-37. SK was more up to the challenge, but ultimately suffered the same fate, in a 66-48 defeat on Saturday night.
“They’re long, athletic,” SK head coach Rob Cruz said of the Cavaliers. “They keep their hands in the passing lane really well. The zone was relentless. It felt like there were no lanes to pass to. They’re a really disciplined, good team.”
The Rebels were able to shoot over the Cavalier zone to some effect, hitting eight 3-pointers in what ended up serving as their season finale. Five different players connected from deep, led by sophomore Sophie Mahar (three 3-pointers, team-high 11 points). Sara Hancock added eight points, six of which came in the final three minutes of play.
A Mahar 3-pointer was the first bucket of the evening, and an Abigail McDonald jumper made it a 5-2 start for the Rebels. The Cavaliers rattled off a 15-0 run that took up the bulk of the first quarter and set the tone for the rest of the contest.
SK only put up eight points in the first quarter, establishing an early deficit they wouldn’t recover from. The aggressive Cavalier zone forced 13 first half turnovers, and the Rebels were cold early from deep, connecting on just 2-13 jumpers in the first half.
“We did get the ball in the middle [of the zone], but we missed some shots,” Cruz said. “If some shots had fallen, it would’ve been different, but we got beat on the boards too.”
The Cavaliers list four centers on their roster, and it’s certainly no exaggeration or gimmick. Jaylin Pena, Amelia Savinon, Charlize Romero and Sa’Myra Pina made it tough sledding in the paint for Rebel rebounders and drivers alike. Cavalier foul trouble and fatigue was easily offset by their frontcourt depth.
Both teams started off the second half with a flourish, combining to hit their first five 3-point attempts. Unfortunately for the Rebels, three of those makes were from Cavalier players, and the halftime deficit of 13 stayed consistent.
Mahar opened the second half with a 3-pointer, cutting the Cavalier lead to 10 points. That was as close as the Rebels would get in their bid for a trip to the Ryan Center and the Final Four.
“Disappointed to lose like this, but they could have packed it in at 0-5,” Cruz said. “They persevered and made it to the Elite Eight. I know South Kingstown has a high standard when it comes to girls basketball. You look at the Elite Eight and think ‘oh, that’s not that good’, but compared to any other school in the state, getting to the Elite Eight is something.
“Especially with this group. They’re young. They had an incredible season. I would even use the word inspirational.”
The Rebels will lose three heavy contributors to graduation in Avery Martin, Mackenzie Mahar and Hancock, but will return a sophomore-heavy core next season that saw a lot of playing time this season.
The Cavaliers will take on No. 11 Cranston West this Saturday at the Ryan Center.
